How to watch the 3M Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the 3M Open begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. As the penultimate event of the FedExCup regular season, a lot is at stake. Tony Finau will attempt to successfully defend his 2022 title. Major champions Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland are also in the field.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time greatest shots from 3M Open


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 -7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:29 a.m. ET – Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    8:18 a.m. ET – Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge (10th tee)

    8:40 a.m. ET – Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman (10th tee)

    1:54 p.m. ET – Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen (1st tee)

    1:43 p.m. ET – Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee (1st tee)

    2:05 p.m. ET – Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston (1st tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:29 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen (10th tee)

    Featured Groups

    8:18 a.m. ET – Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee (10th tee)

    8:40 a.m. ET – Cameron Champ / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston (10th tee)

    1:43 p.m. ET – Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge (1st tee)

    1:54 p.m. ET – Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka (1st tee)

    2:05 p.m. ET – Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman (1st tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

