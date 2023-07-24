The First Look: 3M Open

FIELD NOTES: Tony Finau, who has won twice already this season, is looking to successfully defend his title at the 3M Open, which was the first of back-to-back wins for Finau last year. He now has four wins in his past 25 starts… Cameron Young, who finished T8 at The Open after playing in Sunday’s final group, is set to tee it up in Minnesota… Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo, who finished second to Finau last season at the 3M Open, are both set to return. Grillo, who won this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, was a co-leader after the first round of The Open and finished T6, while Im finished T20… Ryan Gerard, a Special Temporary Member, is looking to keep his good play going with another opportunity to tee it up on TOUR. Gerard was the 36-hole leader at the Barracuda Championship before finishing fifth… Seven major champions are set to tee it up including Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama… John Deere Classic champion Sepp Straka, who finished T2 at The Open, is now 15th in the FedExCup and looking to qualify for a second straight TOUR Championship… Ludvig Aberg is back in action as his maiden PGA TOUR campaign continues. After topping the PGA TOUR University rankings and immediately earning TOUR status, Aberg notched a career-best T4 at the John Deere Classic… Other notables heading to Minnesota include Sahith Theegala, Joel Dahmen, Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel. Horschel, the 2014 FedExCup champion, is 118th in the standings.