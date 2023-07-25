Expert Picks: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the 3M Open in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|149
|12,572
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|258
|12,444
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|368
|12,349
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|545
|12,193
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|704
|12,061
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|898
|11,872
SEGMENT
|Name
|Rank
|Points
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|847
|2,280
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|1,078
|2,249
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|1,225
|2,224
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|1,390
|2,197
|CmonAussie (Ben Everill)
|1,596
|2,156
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|1,738
|2,119