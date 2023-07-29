PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch the 3M Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 2 of the 3M Open finished Saturday morning after a Friday weather delay.

    Going into Round 3, Lee Hodges leads Tyler Duncan by four shots after opening rounds of 63-64 (15 under). Four players sit at 10 under, including defending champ Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker, J.T. Poston, and Kevin Streelman.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time greatest shots from 3M Open


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 11a.m. - 6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    12:04 p.m. ET – Hideki Matsuyama / J.J. Spaun / Keith Mitchell (1st tee)

    Featured Groups

    11:09 a.m. ET – Ludvig Aberg / Sam Ryder / Patrick Rodgers (1st tee)

    11:42 a.m. ET – S.H. Kim / Nick Hardy / Adam Svensson (1st tee)

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

