How to watch the 3M Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the 3M Open finished Saturday morning after a Friday weather delay.
Going into Round 3, Lee Hodges leads Tyler Duncan by four shots after opening rounds of 63-64 (15 under). Four players sit at 10 under, including defending champ Tony Finau, Brandt Snedeker, J.T. Poston, and Kevin Streelman.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
All-time greatest shots from 3M Open
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 11a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
12:04 p.m. ET – Hideki Matsuyama / J.J. Spaun / Keith Mitchell (1st tee)
Featured Groups
11:09 a.m. ET – Ludvig Aberg / Sam Ryder / Patrick Rodgers (1st tee)
11:42 a.m. ET – S.H. Kim / Nick Hardy / Adam Svensson (1st tee)
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)