Power Rankings: 3M Open

A year ago, the 596-yard finishing hole was the hardest of the 163 par 5s on the PGA TOUR all season. Holding up to +0.105 strokes over par on average, it was one of three par 5s over par for the entirety of a tournament. Yes, wind was an influence, but it’s a risk-reward both off the tee and into the green over water, so there’s the potential of a hero shot at the buzzer. Despite prevailing by three, defending champion Tony Finau wasn’t thrilled with the walk-off bogey that left him even par on the hole for the week, but it validated being in position to absorb what felt like an anticlimactic way to polish off a victory.

