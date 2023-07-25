Teammates-turned-competitors, Erik van Rooyen and caddie Alex Gaugert playing together at the 3M Open

His expectations, or lack thereof, have seemed to carry over for the rest of this week. He admitted making the cut would be “pretty cool, honestly,” but he’s most looking forward to competing. He gets an up-close look at what it takes on TOUR every week with van Rooyen, but he’s not hitting the shots or feeling the same pressures. Gaugert played five events on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa in 2015 and missed each cut. He stopped playing and picked up van Rooyen’s bag shortly after. The duo won the 2021 Barracuda Championship together. Gaugert’s only PGA TOUR-sanctioned start was a missed cut at the 2022 CRMC Championship presented by Gertens on PGA TOUR Canada.