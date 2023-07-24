Monday qualifiers: 3M Open
Daniel Gale, Kaito Onishi, Alex Gaugert and Noah Hofman earn spots in Minnesota
History was made at the 3M Open Monday qualifier as Daniel Gale shot a course-record 60 at Victory Links Golf Club, including a nearly impossible slam-dunk, hole-out eagle on 18 from 128 yards. Gale earns a spot at the 3M Open for the second consecutive year, both times advancing through the Monday qualifier.
The eagle locked in Gale's spot in the 3M Open as he posted a 28 on the back nine. His score of 60 is five shots clear of the nearest qualifier. Four players carded 6-under 65: Sam Harned, Kaito Onishi, Alex Gaugert and Noah Hofman, requiring a 4-for-3 playoff to fill out the field.
Onishi, Gaugert and Hofman earned 3M Open tee times via the playoff. Harned was the odd man out.
Monday's open qualifier was contested at Victory Links Golf Course in Blaine, Minnesota.
In all, 69 players teed it up, vying for four spots in this week’s field. The 3M Open, played at TPC Twin Cities, is the second-to-last event of the FedExCup Regular Season.
Here's a capsule look at the 3M Open Monday qualifiers ...
Daniel Gale (11-under 60)
Age: 27
Hometown: Sydney, Australia
Alma mater: N/A
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made nine birdies and an eagle Monday to cement his spot in the 3M Open field for the second straight year ... Made his PGA TOUR debut at last year's 3M Open, missing the cut with rounds of 74-74 ... Australia native now resides in Castle Hill, Georgia … Has spent majority of this year on the PGA Tour of Australasia, riding a streak of three straight top-30 finishes into this week. Finished runner-up at the circuit's TPS Sydney in February ... Started playing golf at age 6; attended Jack Newton junior golf program in Australia … Was awarded Renay Appleby Award in 2013 as part of Jack Newton program … Currently stands No. 762 on Official World Golf Ranking.
Kaito Onishi (6-under 65, advanced via playoff)
Age: 24
Hometown: Chiba, Japan
Alma mater: University of Southern California
PGA TOUR starts: 3
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: 76th, 2022 ZOZO Championship
Notes: Made six birdies and an eagle Monday against two bogeys to earn a spot in qualifier playoff ... This marks his second successful Monday qualifier of the month (John Deere Classic) ... Made the cut at last week's Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, closing with a Sunday 66 before headed to Monday's qualifier ... Was named 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year at the University of Southern California ... Originally from Japan but attended high school at the IMG Academy in west Florida.
Alex Gaugert (6-under 65, advanced via playoff)
Age: 30
Hometown: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Alma mater: University of Minnesota
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle Monday, against one bogey, to earn spot in qualifier playoff. Set for first TOUR start, nine years after completing his career at Minnesota. Recorded a 73.97 stroke average as a senior in 2013-14 ... Currently caddies for Erik van Rooyen, his teammate at Minnesota, but van Rooyen will happily find a fill-in for the week ... Has made one PGA TOUR Canada appearance.
Noah Hofman (6-under 65, advanced via playoff)
Age: 25
Hometown: McCook, Nebraska
Alma mater: Ottawa University Arizona
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey Monday to earn a spot in qualifier playoff ... Set for PGA TOUR debut; holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season but has yet to debut. Advanced from pre-qualifying to Final Stage of Q-School, where he placed T120 ... Hails from same hometown as Korn Ferry Tour veteran Brandon Crick ... Kansas City Chiefs enthusiast.