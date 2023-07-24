Monday qualifiers: 3M Open

Notes: Made nine birdies and an eagle Monday to cement his spot in the 3M Open field for the second straight year ... Made his PGA TOUR debut at last year's 3M Open, missing the cut with rounds of 74-74 ... Australia native now resides in Castle Hill, Georgia … Has spent majority of this year on the PGA Tour of Australasia, riding a streak of three straight top-30 finishes into this week. Finished runner-up at the circuit's TPS Sydney in February ... Started playing golf at age 6; attended Jack Newton junior golf program in Australia … Was awarded Renay Appleby Award in 2013 as part of Jack Newton program … Currently stands No. 762 on Official World Golf Ranking.