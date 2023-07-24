3M Open prize money breakdown
There’s a long tradition of TOUR-sanctioned golf in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metroplex. Thirty years ago, Chi Chi Rodriguez won the PGA TOUR Champions’ inaugural 3M Championship in the Twin Cities, kick-starting a tradition of a quarter-century that gave way to the TOUR’s 3M Open in 2019.
TPC Twin Cities hosted the Champions Tour from 2001 to 2018 and has hosted the TOUR ever since. The water-infested layout provides ample birdie opportunities, but disaster also lurks, as evidenced by 54-hole leader Scott Piercy’s final-nine struggles a year ago. Piercy closed in 5-over 41, giving Tony Finau a window to rally for the title.
The 3M Open marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players fiercely chasing spots in the top 70 to earn FedExCup Playoffs berths. The field in Minnesota includes Justin Thomas, who added the event to his schedule after missing the cut at The Open, and last week’s Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, newly minted as a full PGA TOUR member.
This year's field at TPC Twin Cities will feature 156 players vying for a total purse of $7.8 million. The winner will receive $1.404 million.
Check out the full purse and FedExCup point breakdown for the 2023 3M Open below.
PURSE
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$1,404,000.00
|$1,127,100.00
|$930,800.00
|$793,650.00
|$698,880.00
|$629,525.00
|$577,200.00
|$535,518.75
|$501,366.66
|$472,485.00
|2
|10.90%
|$850,200.00
|$694,200.00
|$590,200.00
|$522,600.00
|$474,630.00
|$439,400.00
|$411,450.00
|$388,537.50
|$368,983.34
|$351,780.00
|3
|6.90%
|$538,200.00
|$460,200.00
|$413,400.00
|$380,737.50
|$357,240.00
|$338,325.00
|$322,585.72
|$308,831.25
|$296,400.00
|$284,895.00
|4
|4.90%
|$382,200.00
|$351,000.00
|$328,250.00
|$312,000.00
|$298,350.00
|$286,650.00
|$276,064.28
|$266,175.00
|$256,750.00
|$247,650.00
|5
|4.10%
|$319,800.00
|$301,275.00
|$288,600.00
|$277,387.50
|$267,540.00
|$258,375.00
|$249,600.00
|$241,068.75
|$232,700.00
|$224,445.00
|6
|3.63%
|$282,750.00
|$273,000.00
|$263,250.00
|$254,475.00
|$246,090.00
|$237,900.00
|$229,821.42
|$221,812.50
|$213,850.00
|$206,700.00
|7
|3.38%
|$263,250.00
|$253,500.00
|$245,050.00
|$236,925.00
|$228,930.00
|$221,000.00
|$213,107.14
|$205,237.50
|$198,250.00
|$191,880.00
|8
|3.13%
|$243,750.00
|$235,950.00
|$228,150.00
|$220,350.00
|$212,550.00
|$204,750.00
|$196,950.00
|$190,125.00
|$183,950.00
|$178,230.00
|9
|2.93%
|$228,150.00
|$220,350.00
|$212,550.00
|$204,750.00
|$196,950.00
|$189,150.00
|$182,464.28
|$176,475.00
|$170,950.00
|$165,750.00
|10
|2.73%
|$212,550.00
|$204,750.00
|$196,950.00
|$189,150.00
|$181,350.00
|$174,850.00
|$169,092.86
|$163,800.00
|$158,816.67
|$154,050.00
|11
|2.53%
|$196,950.00
|$189,150.00
|$181,350.00
|$173,550.00
|$167,310.00
|$161,850.00
|$156,835.72
|$152,100.00
|$147,550.00
|$143,130.00
|12
|2.33%
|$181,350.00
|$173,550.00
|$165,750.00
|$159,900.00
|$154,830.00
|$150,150.00
|$145,692.86
|$141,375.00
|$137,150.00
|$132,990.00
|13
|2.13%
|$165,750.00
|$157,950.00
|$152,750.00
|$148,200.00
|$143,910.00
|$139,750.00
|$135,664.28
|$131,625.00
|$127,616.66
|$123,630.00
|14
|1.93%
|$150,150.00
|$146,250.00
|$142,350.00
|$138,450.00
|$134,550.00
|$130,650.00
|$126,750.00
|$122,850.00
|$118,950.00
|$115,206.00
|15
|1.83%
|$142,350.00
|$138,450.00
|$134,550.00
|$130,650.00
|$126,750.00
|$122,850.00
|$118,950.00
|$115,050.00
|$111,323.34
|$107,718.00
|16
|1.73%
|$134,550.00
|$130,650.00
|$126,750.00
|$122,850.00
|$118,950.00
|$115,050.00
|$111,150.00
|$107,445.00
|$103,870.00
|$100,386.00
|17
|1.63%
|$126,750.00
|$122,850.00
|$118,950.00
|$115,050.00
|$111,150.00
|$107,250.00
|$103,572.86
|$100,035.00
|$96,590.00
|$93,210.00
|18
|1.53%
|$118,950.00
|$115,050.00
|$111,150.00
|$107,250.00
|$103,350.00
|$99,710.00
|$96,218.57
|$92,820.00
|$89,483.34
|$86,580.00
|19
|1.43%
|$111,150.00
|$107,250.00
|$103,350.00
|$99,450.00
|$95,862.00
|$92,430.00
|$89,087.14
|$85,800.00
|$82,983.34
|$80,496.00
|20
|1.33%
|$103,350.00
|$99,450.00
|$95,550.00
|$92,040.00
|$88,686.00
|$85,410.00
|$82,178.57
|$79,462.50
|$77,090.00
|$74,958.00
|21
|1.23%
|$95,550.00
|$91,650.00
|$88,270.00
|$85,020.00
|$81,822.00
|$78,650.00
|$76,050.00
|$73,807.50
|$71,803.34
|$69,966.00
|22
|1.13%
|$87,750.00
|$84,630.00
|$81,510.00
|$78,390.00
|$75,270.00
|$72,800.00
|$70,701.43
|$68,835.00
|$67,123.34
|$65,520.00
|23
|1.05%
|$81,510.00
|$78,390.00
|$75,270.00
|$72,150.00
|$69,810.00
|$67,860.00
|$66,132.86
|$64,545.00
|$63,050.00
|$61,620.00
|24
|0.97%
|$75,270.00
|$72,150.00
|$69,030.00
|$66,885.00
|$65,130.00
|$63,570.00
|$62,121.43
|$60,742.50
|$59,410.00
|$58,110.00
|25
|0.89%
|$69,030.00
|$65,910.00
|$64,090.00
|$62,595.00
|$61,230.00
|$59,930.00
|$58,667.14
|$57,427.50
|$56,203.33
|$55,029.00
|26
|0.81%
|$62,790.00
|$61,620.00
|$60,450.00
|$59,280.00
|$58,110.00
|$56,940.00
|$55,770.00
|$54,600.00
|$53,473.33
|$52,377.00
|27
|0.78%
|$60,450.00
|$59,280.00
|$58,110.00
|$56,940.00
|$55,770.00
|$54,600.00
|$53,430.00
|$52,308.75
|$51,220.00
|$50,154.00
|28
|0.75%
|$58,110.00
|$56,940.00
|$55,770.00
|$54,600.00
|$53,430.00
|$52,260.00
|$51,145.71
|$50,066.25
|$49,010.00
|$47,970.00
|29
|0.72%
|$55,770.00
|$54,600.00
|$53,430.00
|$52,260.00
|$51,090.00
|$49,985.00
|$48,917.14
|$47,872.50
|$46,843.33
|$45,864.00
|30
|0.69%
|$53,430.00
|$52,260.00
|$51,090.00
|$49,920.00
|$48,828.00
|$47,775.00
|$46,744.29
|$45,727.50
|$44,763.33
|$43,836.00
|31
|0.66%
|$51,090.00
|$49,920.00
|$48,750.00
|$47,677.50
|$46,644.00
|$45,630.00
|$44,627.14
|$43,680.00
|$42,770.00
|$41,886.00
|32
|0.63%
|$48,750.00
|$47,580.00
|$46,540.00
|$45,532.50
|$44,538.00
|$43,550.00
|$42,621.43
|$41,730.00
|$40,863.33
|$40,014.00
|33
|0.60%
|$46,410.00
|$45,435.00
|$44,460.00
|$43,485.00
|$42,510.00
|$41,600.00
|$40,727.14
|$39,877.50
|$39,043.33
|$38,220.00
|34
|0.57%
|$44,460.00
|$43,485.00
|$42,510.00
|$41,535.00
|$40,638.00
|$39,780.00
|$38,944.29
|$38,122.50
|$37,310.00
|$36,504.00
|35
|0.55%
|$42,510.00
|$41,535.00
|$40,560.00
|$39,682.50
|$38,844.00
|$38,025.00
|$37,217.14
|$36,416.25
|$35,620.00
|$34,827.00
|36
|0.52%
|$40,560.00
|$39,585.00
|$38,740.00
|$37,927.50
|$37,128.00
|$36,335.00
|$35,545.71
|$34,758.75
|$33,973.33
|$33,189.00
|37
|0.50%
|$38,610.00
|$37,830.00
|$37,050.00
|$36,270.00
|$35,490.00
|$34,710.00
|$33,930.00
|$33,150.00
|$32,370.00
|$31,590.00
|38
|0.48%
|$37,050.00
|$36,270.00
|$35,490.00
|$34,710.00
|$33,930.00
|$33,150.00
|$32,370.00
|$31,590.00
|$30,810.00
|$30,030.00
|39
|0.46%
|$35,490.00
|$34,710.00
|$33,930.00
|$33,150.00
|$32,370.00
|$31,590.00
|$30,810.00
|$30,030.00
|$29,250.00
|$28,501.20
|40
|0.44%
|$33,930.00
|$33,150.00
|$32,370.00
|$31,590.00
|$30,810.00
|$30,030.00
|$29,250.00
|$28,470.00
|$27,724.67
|$27,019.20
|41
|0.42%
|$32,370.00
|$31,590.00
|$30,810.00
|$30,030.00
|$29,250.00
|$28,470.00
|$27,690.00
|$26,949.00
|$26,251.33
|$25,630.80
|42
|0.40%
|$30,810.00
|$30,030.00
|$29,250.00
|$28,470.00
|$27,690.00
|$26,910.00
|$26,174.57
|$25,486.50
|$24,882.00
|$24,351.60
|43
|0.38%
|$29,250.00
|$28,470.00
|$27,690.00
|$26,910.00
|$26,130.00
|$25,402.00
|$24,726.00
|$24,141.00
|$23,634.00
|$23,181.60
|44
|0.36%
|$27,690.00
|$26,910.00
|$26,130.00
|$25,350.00
|$24,632.40
|$23,972.00
|$23,411.14
|$22,932.00
|$22,507.33
|$22,136.40
|45
|0.34%
|$26,130.00
|$25,350.00
|$24,570.00
|$23,868.00
|$23,228.40
|$22,698.00
|$22,252.29
|$21,859.50
|$21,519.33
|$21,216.00
|46
|0.32%
|$24,570.00
|$23,790.00
|$23,114.00
|$22,503.00
|$22,011.60
|$21,606.00
|$21,249.43
|$20,943.00
|$20,670.00
|$20,436.00
|47
|0.30%
|$23,010.00
|$22,386.00
|$21,814.00
|$21,372.00
|$21,013.20
|$20,696.00
|$20,424.86
|$20,182.50
|$19,976.67
|$19,796.40
|48
|0.28%
|$21,762.00
|$21,216.00
|$20,826.00
|$20,514.00
|$20,233.20
|$19,994.00
|$19,778.57
|$19,597.50
|$19,439.33
|$19,297.20
|49
|0.27%
|$20,670.00
|$20,358.00
|$20,098.00
|$19,851.00
|$19,640.40
|$19,448.00
|$19,288.29
|$19,149.00
|$19,023.33
|$18,907.20
|50
|0.26%
|$20,046.00
|$19,812.00
|$19,578.00
|$19,383.00
|$19,203.60
|$19,058.00
|$18,931.71
|$18,817.50
|$18,711.33
|$18,610.80
|51
|0.25%
|$19,578.00
|$19,344.00
|$19,162.00
|$18,993.00
|$18,860.40
|$18,746.00
|$18,642.00
|$18,544.50
|$18,451.33
|$18,361.20
|52
|0.25%
|$19,110.00
|$18,954.00
|$18,798.00
|$18,681.00
|$18,579.60
|$18,486.00
|$18,396.86
|$18,310.50
|$18,226.00
|$18,142.80
|53
|0.24%
|$18,798.00
|$18,642.00
|$18,538.00
|$18,447.00
|$18,361.20
|$18,278.00
|$18,196.29
|$18,115.50
|$18,035.33
|$17,955.60
|54
|0.24%
|$18,486.00
|$18,408.00
|$18,330.00
|$18,252.00
|$18,174.00
|$18,096.00
|$18,018.00
|$17,940.00
|$17,862.00
|$17,784.00
|55
|0.24%
|$18,330.00
|$18,252.00
|$18,174.00
|$18,096.00
|$18,018.00
|$17,940.00
|$17,862.00
|$17,784.00
|$17,706.00
|$17,628.00
|56
|0.23%
|$18,174.00
|$18,096.00
|$18,018.00
|$17,940.00
|$17,862.00
|$17,784.00
|$17,706.00
|$17,628.00
|$17,550.00
|$17,472.00
|57
|0.23%
|$18,018.00
|$17,940.00
|$17,862.00
|$17,784.00
|$17,706.00
|$17,628.00
|$17,550.00
|$17,472.00
|$17,394.00
|$17,316.00
|58
|0.23%
|$17,862.00
|$17,784.00
|$17,706.00
|$17,628.00
|$17,550.00
|$17,472.00
|$17,394.00
|$17,316.00
|$17,238.00
|$17,160.00
|59
|0.23%
|$17,706.00
|$17,628.00
|$17,550.00
|$17,472.00
|$17,394.00
|$17,316.00
|$17,238.00
|$17,160.00
|$17,082.00
|$17,004.00
|60
|0.23%
|$17,550.00
|$17,472.00
|$17,394.00
|$17,316.00
|$17,238.00
|$17,160.00
|$17,082.00
|$17,004.00
|$16,926.00
|$16,848.00
|61
|0.22%
|$17,394.00
|$17,316.00
|$17,238.00
|$17,160.00
|$17,082.00
|$17,004.00
|$16,926.00
|$16,848.00
|$16,770.00
|$16,692.00
|62
|0.22%
|$17,238.00
|$17,160.00
|$17,082.00
|$17,004.00
|$16,926.00
|$16,848.00
|$16,770.00
|$16,692.00
|$16,614.00
|$16,536.00
|63
|0.22%
|$17,082.00
|$17,004.00
|$16,926.00
|$16,848.00
|$16,770.00
|$16,692.00
|$16,614.00
|$16,536.00
|$16,458.00
|$16,380.00
|64
|0.22%
|$16,926.00
|$16,848.00
|$16,770.00
|$16,692.00
|$16,614.00
|$16,536.00
|$16,458.00
|$16,380.00
|$16,302.00
|$16,224.00
|65
|0.22%
|$16,770.00
|$16,692.00
|$16,614.00
|$16,536.00
|$16,458.00
|$16,380.00
|$16,302.00
|$16,224.00
|$16,146.00
|$16,068.00
|Total
|$7,800,000.00
|66
|0.21%
|$16,614.00
|$16,536.00
|$16,458.00
|$16,380.00
|$16,302.00
|$16,224.00
|$16,146.00
|$16,068.00
|$15,990.00
|$15,912.00
|67
|0.21%
|$16,458.00
|$16,380.00
|$16,302.00
|$16,224.00
|$16,146.00
|$16,068.00
|$15,990.00
|$15,912.00
|$15,834.00
|$15,756.00
|68
|0.21%
|$16,302.00
|$16,224.00
|$16,146.00
|$16,068.00
|$15,990.00
|$15,912.00
|$15,834.00
|$15,756.00
|$15,678.00
|$15,600.00
|69
|0.21%
|$16,146.00
|$16,068.00
|$15,990.00
|$15,912.00
|$15,834.00
|$15,756.00
|$15,678.00
|$15,600.00
|$15,522.00
|$15,444.00
|70
|0.21%
|$15,990.00
|$15,912.00
|$15,834.00
|$15,756.00
|$15,678.00
|$15,600.00
|$15,522.00
|$15,444.00
|$15,366.00
|$15,288.00
|71
|0.20%
|$15,834.00
|$15,756.00
|$15,678.00
|$15,600.00
|$15,522.00
|$15,444.00
|$15,366.00
|$15,288.00
|$15,210.00
|$15,132.00
|72
|0.20%
|$15,678.00
|$15,600.00
|$15,522.00
|$15,444.00
|$15,366.00
|$15,288.00
|$15,210.00
|$15,132.00
|$15,054.00
|$14,976.00
|73
|0.20%
|$15,522.00
|$15,444.00
|$15,366.00
|$15,288.00
|$15,210.00
|$15,132.00
|$15,054.00
|$14,976.00
|$14,898.00
|$14,820.00
|74
|0.20%
|$15,366.00
|$15,288.00
|$15,210.00
|$15,132.00
|$15,054.00
|$14,976.00
|$14,898.00
|$14,820.00
|$14,742.00
|$14,664.00
|75
|0.20%
|$15,210.00
|$15,132.00
|$15,054.00
|$14,976.00
|$14,898.00
|$14,820.00
|$14,742.00
|$14,664.00
|$14,586.00
|$14,508.00
|76
|0.19%
|$15,054.00
|$14,976.00
|$14,898.00
|$14,820.00
|$14,742.00
|$14,664.00
|$14,586.00
|$14,508.00
|$14,430.00
|$14,352.00
|77
|0.19%
|$14,898.00
|$14,820.00
|$14,742.00
|$14,664.00
|$14,586.00
|$14,508.00
|$14,430.00
|$14,352.00
|$14,274.00
|$14,196.00
|78
|0.19%
|$14,742.00
|$14,664.00
|$14,586.00
|$14,508.00
|$14,430.00
|$14,352.00
|$14,274.00
|$14,196.00
|$14,118.00
|$14,040.00
|79
|0.19%
|$14,586.00
|$14,508.00
|$14,430.00
|$14,352.00
|$14,274.00
|$14,196.00
|$14,118.00
|$14,040.00
|$13,962.00
|$13,884.00
|80
|0.19%
|$14,430.00
|$14,352.00
|$14,274.00
|$14,196.00
|$14,118.00
|$14,040.00
|$13,962.00
|$13,884.00
|$13,806.00
|$13,728.00
|81
|0.18%
|$14,274.00
|$14,196.00
|$14,118.00
|$14,040.00
|$13,962.00
|$13,884.00
|$13,806.00
|$13,728.00
|$13,650.00
|$13,572.00
|82
|0.18%
|$14,118.00
|$14,040.00
|$13,962.00
|$13,884.00
|$13,806.00
|$13,728.00
|$13,650.00
|$13,572.00
|$13,494.00
|83
|0.18%
|$13,962.00
|$13,884.00
|$13,806.00
|$13,728.00
|$13,650.00
|$13,572.00
|$13,494.00
|$13,416.00
|84
|0.18%
|$13,806.00
|$13,728.00
|$13,650.00
|$13,572.00
|$13,494.00
|$13,416.00
|$13,338.00
|85
|0.18%
|$13,650.00
|$13,572.00
|$13,494.00
|$13,416.00
|$13,338.00
|$13,260.00
|86
|0.17%
|$13,494.00
|$13,416.00
|$13,338.00
|$13,260.00
|$13,182.00
|87
|0.17%
|$13,338.00
|$13,260.00
|$13,182.00
|$13,104.00
|88
|0.17%
|$13,182.00
|$13,104.00
|$13,026.00
|89
|0.17%
|$13,026.00
|$12,948.00
|90
|0.17%
|$12,870.00
FEDEXCUP POINTS DISTRIBUTION
|Position
|Points Awarded
|1
|500
|2
|300
|3
|190
|4
|135
|5
|110
|6
|100
|7
|90
|8
|85
|9
|80
|10
|75
|11
|70
|12
|65
|13
|60
|14
|57
|15
|55
|16
|53
|17
|51
|18
|49
|19
|47
|20
|45
|21
|43
|22
|41
|23
|39
|24
|37
|25
|35.5
|26
|34
|27
|32.5
|28
|31
|29
|29.5
|30
|28
|31
|26.5
|32
|25
|33
|23.5
|34
|22
|35
|21
|36
|20
|37
|19
|38
|18
|39
|17
|40
|16
|41
|15
|42
|14
|43
|13
|44
|12
|45
|11
|46
|10.5
|47
|10
|48
|9.5
|49
|9
|50
|8.5
|51
|8
|52
|7.5
|53
|7
|54
|6.5
|55
|6
|56
|5.8
|57
|5.6
|58
|5.4
|59
|5.2
|60
|5
|61
|4.8
|62
|4.6
|63
|4.4
|64
|4.2
|65
|4
|66
|3.8
|67
|3.6
|68
|3.4
|69
|3.2
|70
|3
|71
|2.9
|72
|2.8
|73
|2.7
|74
|2.6
|75
|2.5
|76
|2.4
|77
|2.3
|78
|2.2
|79
|2.1
|80
|2
|81
|1.9
|82
|1.8
|83
|1.7
|84
|1.6
|85
|1.5
|86
|1.45
|87
|1.4
|88
|1.35
|89
|1.3
|90
|1.25
|91
|1.2
|92
|1.15
|93
|1.1
|94
|1.05
|95
|1
|96
|0.95
|97
|0.9
|98
|0.85
|99
|0.8
|100
|0.75
|100
|0.75