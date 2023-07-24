3M Open prize money breakdown

The 3M Open marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players fiercely chasing spots in the top 70 to earn FedExCup Playoffs berths. The field in Minnesota includes Justin Thomas, who added the event to his schedule after missing the cut at The Open, and last week’s Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, newly minted as a full PGA TOUR member.