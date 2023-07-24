PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3M Open prize money breakdown

    There’s a long tradition of TOUR-sanctioned golf in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metroplex. Thirty years ago, Chi Chi Rodriguez won the PGA TOUR Champions’ inaugural 3M Championship in the Twin Cities, kick-starting a tradition of a quarter-century that gave way to the TOUR’s 3M Open in 2019.

    TPC Twin Cities hosted the Champions Tour from 2001 to 2018 and has hosted the TOUR ever since. The water-infested layout provides ample birdie opportunities, but disaster also lurks, as evidenced by 54-hole leader Scott Piercy’s final-nine struggles a year ago. Piercy closed in 5-over 41, giving Tony Finau a window to rally for the title.

    The 3M Open marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players fiercely chasing spots in the top 70 to earn FedExCup Playoffs berths. The field in Minnesota includes Justin Thomas, who added the event to his schedule after missing the cut at The Open, and last week’s Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia, newly minted as a full PGA TOUR member.

    This year's field at TPC Twin Cities will feature 156 players vying for a total purse of $7.8 million. The winner will receive $1.404 million.

    Check out the full purse and FedExCup point breakdown for the 2023 3M Open below.

    PURSE

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$1,404,000.00$1,127,100.00$930,800.00$793,650.00$698,880.00$629,525.00$577,200.00$535,518.75$501,366.66$472,485.00
    210.90%$850,200.00$694,200.00$590,200.00$522,600.00$474,630.00$439,400.00$411,450.00$388,537.50$368,983.34$351,780.00
    36.90%$538,200.00$460,200.00$413,400.00$380,737.50$357,240.00$338,325.00$322,585.72$308,831.25$296,400.00$284,895.00
    44.90%$382,200.00$351,000.00$328,250.00$312,000.00$298,350.00$286,650.00$276,064.28$266,175.00$256,750.00$247,650.00
    54.10%$319,800.00$301,275.00$288,600.00$277,387.50$267,540.00$258,375.00$249,600.00$241,068.75$232,700.00$224,445.00
    63.63%$282,750.00$273,000.00$263,250.00$254,475.00$246,090.00$237,900.00$229,821.42$221,812.50$213,850.00$206,700.00
    73.38%$263,250.00$253,500.00$245,050.00$236,925.00$228,930.00$221,000.00$213,107.14$205,237.50$198,250.00$191,880.00
    83.13%$243,750.00$235,950.00$228,150.00$220,350.00$212,550.00$204,750.00$196,950.00$190,125.00$183,950.00$178,230.00
    92.93%$228,150.00$220,350.00$212,550.00$204,750.00$196,950.00$189,150.00$182,464.28$176,475.00$170,950.00$165,750.00
    102.73%$212,550.00$204,750.00$196,950.00$189,150.00$181,350.00$174,850.00$169,092.86$163,800.00$158,816.67$154,050.00
    112.53%$196,950.00$189,150.00$181,350.00$173,550.00$167,310.00$161,850.00$156,835.72$152,100.00$147,550.00$143,130.00
    122.33%$181,350.00$173,550.00$165,750.00$159,900.00$154,830.00$150,150.00$145,692.86$141,375.00$137,150.00$132,990.00
    132.13%$165,750.00$157,950.00$152,750.00$148,200.00$143,910.00$139,750.00$135,664.28$131,625.00$127,616.66$123,630.00
    141.93%$150,150.00$146,250.00$142,350.00$138,450.00$134,550.00$130,650.00$126,750.00$122,850.00$118,950.00$115,206.00
    151.83%$142,350.00$138,450.00$134,550.00$130,650.00$126,750.00$122,850.00$118,950.00$115,050.00$111,323.34$107,718.00
    161.73%$134,550.00$130,650.00$126,750.00$122,850.00$118,950.00$115,050.00$111,150.00$107,445.00$103,870.00$100,386.00
    171.63%$126,750.00$122,850.00$118,950.00$115,050.00$111,150.00$107,250.00$103,572.86$100,035.00$96,590.00$93,210.00
    181.53%$118,950.00$115,050.00$111,150.00$107,250.00$103,350.00$99,710.00$96,218.57$92,820.00$89,483.34$86,580.00
    191.43%$111,150.00$107,250.00$103,350.00$99,450.00$95,862.00$92,430.00$89,087.14$85,800.00$82,983.34$80,496.00
    201.33%$103,350.00$99,450.00$95,550.00$92,040.00$88,686.00$85,410.00$82,178.57$79,462.50$77,090.00$74,958.00
    211.23%$95,550.00$91,650.00$88,270.00$85,020.00$81,822.00$78,650.00$76,050.00$73,807.50$71,803.34$69,966.00
    221.13%$87,750.00$84,630.00$81,510.00$78,390.00$75,270.00$72,800.00$70,701.43$68,835.00$67,123.34$65,520.00
    231.05%$81,510.00$78,390.00$75,270.00$72,150.00$69,810.00$67,860.00$66,132.86$64,545.00$63,050.00$61,620.00
    240.97%$75,270.00$72,150.00$69,030.00$66,885.00$65,130.00$63,570.00$62,121.43$60,742.50$59,410.00$58,110.00
    250.89%$69,030.00$65,910.00$64,090.00$62,595.00$61,230.00$59,930.00$58,667.14$57,427.50$56,203.33$55,029.00
    260.81%$62,790.00$61,620.00$60,450.00$59,280.00$58,110.00$56,940.00$55,770.00$54,600.00$53,473.33$52,377.00
    270.78%$60,450.00$59,280.00$58,110.00$56,940.00$55,770.00$54,600.00$53,430.00$52,308.75$51,220.00$50,154.00
    280.75%$58,110.00$56,940.00$55,770.00$54,600.00$53,430.00$52,260.00$51,145.71$50,066.25$49,010.00$47,970.00
    290.72%$55,770.00$54,600.00$53,430.00$52,260.00$51,090.00$49,985.00$48,917.14$47,872.50$46,843.33$45,864.00
    300.69%$53,430.00$52,260.00$51,090.00$49,920.00$48,828.00$47,775.00$46,744.29$45,727.50$44,763.33$43,836.00
    310.66%$51,090.00$49,920.00$48,750.00$47,677.50$46,644.00$45,630.00$44,627.14$43,680.00$42,770.00$41,886.00
    320.63%$48,750.00$47,580.00$46,540.00$45,532.50$44,538.00$43,550.00$42,621.43$41,730.00$40,863.33$40,014.00
    330.60%$46,410.00$45,435.00$44,460.00$43,485.00$42,510.00$41,600.00$40,727.14$39,877.50$39,043.33$38,220.00
    340.57%$44,460.00$43,485.00$42,510.00$41,535.00$40,638.00$39,780.00$38,944.29$38,122.50$37,310.00$36,504.00
    350.55%$42,510.00$41,535.00$40,560.00$39,682.50$38,844.00$38,025.00$37,217.14$36,416.25$35,620.00$34,827.00
    360.52%$40,560.00$39,585.00$38,740.00$37,927.50$37,128.00$36,335.00$35,545.71$34,758.75$33,973.33$33,189.00
    370.50%$38,610.00$37,830.00$37,050.00$36,270.00$35,490.00$34,710.00$33,930.00$33,150.00$32,370.00$31,590.00
    380.48%$37,050.00$36,270.00$35,490.00$34,710.00$33,930.00$33,150.00$32,370.00$31,590.00$30,810.00$30,030.00
    390.46%$35,490.00$34,710.00$33,930.00$33,150.00$32,370.00$31,590.00$30,810.00$30,030.00$29,250.00$28,501.20
    400.44%$33,930.00$33,150.00$32,370.00$31,590.00$30,810.00$30,030.00$29,250.00$28,470.00$27,724.67$27,019.20
    410.42%$32,370.00$31,590.00$30,810.00$30,030.00$29,250.00$28,470.00$27,690.00$26,949.00$26,251.33$25,630.80
    420.40%$30,810.00$30,030.00$29,250.00$28,470.00$27,690.00$26,910.00$26,174.57$25,486.50$24,882.00$24,351.60
    430.38%$29,250.00$28,470.00$27,690.00$26,910.00$26,130.00$25,402.00$24,726.00$24,141.00$23,634.00$23,181.60
    440.36%$27,690.00$26,910.00$26,130.00$25,350.00$24,632.40$23,972.00$23,411.14$22,932.00$22,507.33$22,136.40
    450.34%$26,130.00$25,350.00$24,570.00$23,868.00$23,228.40$22,698.00$22,252.29$21,859.50$21,519.33$21,216.00
    460.32%$24,570.00$23,790.00$23,114.00$22,503.00$22,011.60$21,606.00$21,249.43$20,943.00$20,670.00$20,436.00
    470.30%$23,010.00$22,386.00$21,814.00$21,372.00$21,013.20$20,696.00$20,424.86$20,182.50$19,976.67$19,796.40
    480.28%$21,762.00$21,216.00$20,826.00$20,514.00$20,233.20$19,994.00$19,778.57$19,597.50$19,439.33$19,297.20
    490.27%$20,670.00$20,358.00$20,098.00$19,851.00$19,640.40$19,448.00$19,288.29$19,149.00$19,023.33$18,907.20
    500.26%$20,046.00$19,812.00$19,578.00$19,383.00$19,203.60$19,058.00$18,931.71$18,817.50$18,711.33$18,610.80
    510.25%$19,578.00$19,344.00$19,162.00$18,993.00$18,860.40$18,746.00$18,642.00$18,544.50$18,451.33$18,361.20
    520.25%$19,110.00$18,954.00$18,798.00$18,681.00$18,579.60$18,486.00$18,396.86$18,310.50$18,226.00$18,142.80
    530.24%$18,798.00$18,642.00$18,538.00$18,447.00$18,361.20$18,278.00$18,196.29$18,115.50$18,035.33$17,955.60
    540.24%$18,486.00$18,408.00$18,330.00$18,252.00$18,174.00$18,096.00$18,018.00$17,940.00$17,862.00$17,784.00
    550.24%$18,330.00$18,252.00$18,174.00$18,096.00$18,018.00$17,940.00$17,862.00$17,784.00$17,706.00$17,628.00
    560.23%$18,174.00$18,096.00$18,018.00$17,940.00$17,862.00$17,784.00$17,706.00$17,628.00$17,550.00$17,472.00
    570.23%$18,018.00$17,940.00$17,862.00$17,784.00$17,706.00$17,628.00$17,550.00$17,472.00$17,394.00$17,316.00
    580.23%$17,862.00$17,784.00$17,706.00$17,628.00$17,550.00$17,472.00$17,394.00$17,316.00$17,238.00$17,160.00
    590.23%$17,706.00$17,628.00$17,550.00$17,472.00$17,394.00$17,316.00$17,238.00$17,160.00$17,082.00$17,004.00
    600.23%$17,550.00$17,472.00$17,394.00$17,316.00$17,238.00$17,160.00$17,082.00$17,004.00$16,926.00$16,848.00
    610.22%$17,394.00$17,316.00$17,238.00$17,160.00$17,082.00$17,004.00$16,926.00$16,848.00$16,770.00$16,692.00
    620.22%$17,238.00$17,160.00$17,082.00$17,004.00$16,926.00$16,848.00$16,770.00$16,692.00$16,614.00$16,536.00
    630.22%$17,082.00$17,004.00$16,926.00$16,848.00$16,770.00$16,692.00$16,614.00$16,536.00$16,458.00$16,380.00
    640.22%$16,926.00$16,848.00$16,770.00$16,692.00$16,614.00$16,536.00$16,458.00$16,380.00$16,302.00$16,224.00
    650.22%$16,770.00$16,692.00$16,614.00$16,536.00$16,458.00$16,380.00$16,302.00$16,224.00$16,146.00$16,068.00
    Total$7,800,000.00
    660.21%$16,614.00$16,536.00$16,458.00$16,380.00$16,302.00$16,224.00$16,146.00$16,068.00$15,990.00$15,912.00
    670.21%$16,458.00$16,380.00$16,302.00$16,224.00$16,146.00$16,068.00$15,990.00$15,912.00$15,834.00$15,756.00
    680.21%$16,302.00$16,224.00$16,146.00$16,068.00$15,990.00$15,912.00$15,834.00$15,756.00$15,678.00$15,600.00
    690.21%$16,146.00$16,068.00$15,990.00$15,912.00$15,834.00$15,756.00$15,678.00$15,600.00$15,522.00$15,444.00
    700.21%$15,990.00$15,912.00$15,834.00$15,756.00$15,678.00$15,600.00$15,522.00$15,444.00$15,366.00$15,288.00
    710.20%$15,834.00$15,756.00$15,678.00$15,600.00$15,522.00$15,444.00$15,366.00$15,288.00$15,210.00$15,132.00
    720.20%$15,678.00$15,600.00$15,522.00$15,444.00$15,366.00$15,288.00$15,210.00$15,132.00$15,054.00$14,976.00
    730.20%$15,522.00$15,444.00$15,366.00$15,288.00$15,210.00$15,132.00$15,054.00$14,976.00$14,898.00$14,820.00
    740.20%$15,366.00$15,288.00$15,210.00$15,132.00$15,054.00$14,976.00$14,898.00$14,820.00$14,742.00$14,664.00
    750.20%$15,210.00$15,132.00$15,054.00$14,976.00$14,898.00$14,820.00$14,742.00$14,664.00$14,586.00$14,508.00
    760.19%$15,054.00$14,976.00$14,898.00$14,820.00$14,742.00$14,664.00$14,586.00$14,508.00$14,430.00$14,352.00
    770.19%$14,898.00$14,820.00$14,742.00$14,664.00$14,586.00$14,508.00$14,430.00$14,352.00$14,274.00$14,196.00
    780.19%$14,742.00$14,664.00$14,586.00$14,508.00$14,430.00$14,352.00$14,274.00$14,196.00$14,118.00$14,040.00
    790.19%$14,586.00$14,508.00$14,430.00$14,352.00$14,274.00$14,196.00$14,118.00$14,040.00$13,962.00$13,884.00
    800.19%$14,430.00$14,352.00$14,274.00$14,196.00$14,118.00$14,040.00$13,962.00$13,884.00$13,806.00$13,728.00
    810.18%$14,274.00$14,196.00$14,118.00$14,040.00$13,962.00$13,884.00$13,806.00$13,728.00$13,650.00$13,572.00
    820.18%$14,118.00$14,040.00$13,962.00$13,884.00$13,806.00$13,728.00$13,650.00$13,572.00$13,494.00
    830.18%$13,962.00$13,884.00$13,806.00$13,728.00$13,650.00$13,572.00$13,494.00$13,416.00
    840.18%$13,806.00$13,728.00$13,650.00$13,572.00$13,494.00$13,416.00$13,338.00
    850.18%$13,650.00$13,572.00$13,494.00$13,416.00$13,338.00$13,260.00
    860.17%$13,494.00$13,416.00$13,338.00$13,260.00$13,182.00
    870.17%$13,338.00$13,260.00$13,182.00$13,104.00
    880.17%$13,182.00$13,104.00$13,026.00
    890.17%$13,026.00$12,948.00
    900.17%$12,870.00

    FEDEXCUP POINTS DISTRIBUTION

    PositionPoints Awarded
    1500
    2300
    3190
    4135
    5110
    6100
    790
    885
    980
    1075
    1170
    1265
    1360
    1457
    1555
    1653
    1751
    1849
    1947
    2045
    2143
    2241
    2339
    2437
    2535.5
    2634
    2732.5
    2831
    2929.5
    3028
    3126.5
    3225
    3323.5
    3422
    3521
    3620
    3719
    3818
    3917
    4016
    4115
    4214
    4313
    4412
    4511
    4610.5
    4710
    489.5
    499
    508.5
    518
    527.5
    537
    546.5
    556
    565.8
    575.6
    585.4
    595.2
    605
    614.8
    624.6
    634.4
    644.2
    654
    663.8
    673.6
    683.4
    693.2
    703
    712.9
    722.8
    732.7
    742.6
    752.5
    762.4
    772.3
    782.2
    792.1
    802
    811.9
    821.8
    831.7
    841.6
    851.5
    861.45
    871.4
    881.35
    891.3
    901.25
    911.2
    921.15
    931.1
    941.05
    951
    960.95
    970.9
    980.85
    990.8
    1000.75
    1000.75
