Frankie Capan III fulfills hometown dream at the 3M Open

There was no souring on his hometown event. Capan wanted to play it more than ever. His only worry was where else he could be that week. Currently in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Capan has spent much of the last three months on the bubble. While PGA TOUR members are worried about cracking the top 70 for the Playoffs in two weeks, Capan is eyeing a top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which would earn the 23-year-old full status on the PGA TOUR for next season. He’s currently 34th and within 60 points of cracking the top 30. Since a T3 finish at the HomeTown Lenders Championship at the end of April rocketed him up to 33rd in the standings, Capan has been straddling the line of potential TOUR membership. A mixed bag of results (two missed cuts and two top-6 finishes) over the last seven weeks has led to Capan’s spot on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List fluctuating anywhere between 30th and 40th.