How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of The Genesis Invitational begins Saturday at The Riviera Country Club. Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action with the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings in the field led by new No. 1 in the world, Scottie Scheffler.
Max Homa holds a one-shot lead over a trio of players that includes Jon Rahm. Tournament host Tiger Woods carded a 3-over 74 in the second round but sits at 1-over on the tournament and made the cut at The Genesis Invitational.
This is the third designated event of the season and will host 131 of the best performers in the world.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday, 2 – 7 p.m. ET, Sunday, 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm
Golfchannel.com - Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm
RDS - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm
RDS 2 - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm
RDS Direct - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm
TSN+ - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes