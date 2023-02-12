Stars walk green carpet for Netflix premier of ‘Full Swing’
2 Min Read
Highly anticipated docuseries chronicled the 2022 PGA TOUR season and will drop on Feb. 15
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The stars were out as Netflix premiered its highly anticipated “Full Swing” docuseries amid the Super Bowl festivities at Topgolf Scottsdale on Saturday night.
The eight episodes chronicle the wild 2022 PGA TOUR season. The release date is Feb. 15.
Serena Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, Canelo Álvarez, and actor Brian Cox were among the big names walking the green carpet at Topgolf.
Sahith Theegala, beginning his second season on the PGA TOUR, and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of England also came out as they are featured prominently in “Full Swing.”
Chad Mumm of Netflix and Warren Smith of Box To Box Films introduced the docuseries’ first episode, “Frenemies,” which explores the relationship between Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, with additional participation from Mike Thomas, Justin’s father. The episode shows the popular American players driving, flying, working out, and winning (Spieth at the RBC Heritage; Thomas at the PGA Championship, from seven back).
The surprisingly emotional docuseries features video of players as kids and an evocative score.
Instructor Sean Foley and CBS Golf personality Amanda Renner have recurring roles, and at the premier Renner hosted a brief panel discussion featuring Fitzpatrick plus Joel Dahmen and his caddie Geno Bonnalie. Joel and Geno, childhood friends, have an unusual player/caddie relationship that is featured in Episode 4, “Imposter Syndrome.”
What the cameras capture off the course ranges from the relatable – Thomas going to CVS seeking relief from his allergies – to the intimate. You see players with their families and pets (redefining the term “WAG”). Viewers ride on private jets, peek inside million-dollar homes and revel in the rowdiness of the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open.
“They were everywhere,” Tony Finau, a two-time winner last season, said of the crew. “On off-weeks they were home with me. I felt like they did a lot of filming. I knew when I said yes that that was a possibility. I told my wife. She was all-in; she didn’t mind it.
“It got to a point where it felt like they were just a fly on the wall,” he added.
The series also had inside access at the four majors, which are put on by Augusta National Golf Club (Masters Tournament), the PGA of America (PGA Championship), the United States Golf Association (United States Open), and The R&A (The Open Championship).
Thomas came from seven shots behind to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. His first major title in five years was a huge win for “Full Swing,” too.
Another victory for the docuseries was its content capture with Fitzpatrick, who was the story of the week going into the U.S. Open at The Country Club – and won.
In addition to the above stars, other players featured include two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, and, in a surprise announcement when the trailer was released, 23-time PGA TOUR winner Rory McIlroy.