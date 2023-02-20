Emotional Max Homa comes close to winning Genesis again

Homa had a one-shot lead after Rahm’s three-putt bogey on No. 12 but Homa’s tee shot cost him on the next hole. He has played a fade on the dogleg-left 13th all week, but this time his drive did not get high enough to clear the trees on the hole’s left side. His ball struck a tree and fell less than 200 yards from the tree. He topped his 3-wood second shot before hitting his 160-yard third shot to 18 feet. Homa missed the long par putt, however. That bogey left the pair tied with five holes remaining.