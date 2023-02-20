Emotional Max Homa comes close to winning Genesis again
3 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Winning The Genesis Invitational two years ago is one of the highlights of Max Homa’s career. He received the trophy from his boyhood idol, Tiger Woods, at the course where he grew up watching PGA TOUR players.
There was one thing missing from that victory, however. His friends and family were unable to attend because of COVID-19 protocols. Their presence Sunday at The Riviera Country Club provided extra inspiration for him to win another Genesis Invitational, but also added to the disappointment when he came up short in a back-and-forth tussle with Jon Rahm.
Homa started Sunday three shots behind Rahm but the two were tied with five holes remaining. Rahm made birdies on 14 and 16, though, to finish two shots ahead and pick up his third PGA TOUR win of 2023. Homa, whose Hail Mary chip on 18 hit the lip of the hole but did not drop, had to compose himself multiple times during an emotional post-round press conference.
“When I won in '21, nobody was here and it hurts me not to be able to do that with everyone here, my family and friends,” Homa said. “But I tried, man.”
He paused to collect himself before continuing, saying, “Sorry, this tournament just means a lot to me. It's like an emotional release.”
Rahm and Homa have been the top two players on the PGA TOUR this season, entering the week ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the FedExCup standings. They are the only players with multiple wins this season, as well. The Genesis was Rahm’s third victory in his last five starts, while Homa was seeking a third win in California this season. His two wins have come at the season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa and Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.
They are still the top two players in the FedExCup, but Rahm has opened up a lead of more than 400 points over Homa. Both players attained significant milestones in the world ranking, as well. Rahm returned to No. 1 in the OWGR for the first time since last March while Homa cracked the top 10 for the first time in his career.
Homa had a one-shot lead after Rahm’s three-putt bogey on No. 12 but Homa’s tee shot cost him on the next hole. He has played a fade on the dogleg-left 13th all week, but this time his drive did not get high enough to clear the trees on the hole’s left side. His ball struck a tree and fell less than 200 yards from the tree. He topped his 3-wood second shot before hitting his 160-yard third shot to 18 feet. Homa missed the long par putt, however. That bogey left the pair tied with five holes remaining.
Rahm pulled ahead by making a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th and knocking an 8-iron to 3 feet on the 16th. Homa and Rahm both made par from a greenside bunker on the par-5 17th, forcing Homa to try and hole his chip shot from left of the 18th green.
“I'm very proud. I did not have it off the tee today, but man, I fought,” Homa said. “I'm not disappointed in my golf, I'm just disappointed in the ending.”
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.