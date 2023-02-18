Genesis leaderboard is LA’s other Walk of Fame

Homa grew up a half-hour away in Valencia and has been attending this tournament since he was a kid. He calls it his fifth major, and called it a dream come true when he won here in 2021. He’s finished in the top 10 in his last three appearances here and his success has continued this week. At 10 under par, he’s one ahead of Rahm, who played poa annua growing up in Spain, as well as Keith Mitchell and Lee Hodges. Morikawa is 8 under and Cantlay, a UCLA alum, is another stroke back. McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champion, is 6 under par.