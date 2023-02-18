Genesis leaderboard is LA’s other Walk of Fame
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – The leaderboard at The Genesis Invitational’s halfway point is befitting the TOUR’s annual stop in this town built on celebrity. It also is the natural result when the game’s best gather on a course vaunted for the genius of its design.
Star power abounds at The Riviera Country Club, and not just because Rob Lowe was in attendance Friday and Larry David is among the members.
Max Homa, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa all find themselves in the top five at the tournament’s halfway point, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay close behind.
Max Homa takes the solo lead heading into the weekend at Genesis
Riviera’s clubhouse testifies to the course’s history with photos and relics from tournaments past. The club is nearly a century old but it is not just its long legacy that makes it popular with the players. George C. Thomas built a course that offers myriad challenges, requiring players to execute a variety of shots.
“It just tests every aspect,” said Morikawa, who grew up in nearby La Canada. “You've got to play really good golf out here and you can see that from the scores.”
He isn’t the only contender with local ties. Like Nadal on clay, Californians are thriving on Riviera’s familiar surfaces. The kikuyugrass makes chipping difficult because it’s as sticky as Velcro, and the poa annua greens can offer beguiling bounces. Homa leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, while Morikawa leads the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.
Homa grew up a half-hour away in Valencia and has been attending this tournament since he was a kid. He calls it his fifth major, and called it a dream come true when he won here in 2021. He’s finished in the top 10 in his last three appearances here and his success has continued this week. At 10 under par, he’s one ahead of Rahm, who played poa annua growing up in Spain, as well as Keith Mitchell and Lee Hodges. Morikawa is 8 under and Cantlay, a UCLA alum, is another stroke back. McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champion, is 6 under par.
“Obviously there's some comfortability with the grass and how far the ball goes,” Homa said. “This golf course in particular does suit me really well. It suits a lot of the shots I like to hit. That's my best estimation. … San Diego, here, it's been cool to feel comfortable on two major golf courses with major fields, so I've been very lucky with that.”
Four of Homa’s six PGA TOUR wins have come in California, including both of his victories this season (Fortinet Championship, Farmers Insurance Open). He is second in the FedExCup standings to Rahm, who also is known for his success in this state. He has also has four wins in California, with two apiece at PGA West, site of The American Express, and two at Torrey Pines, where he won the Farmers Insurance Open and 2021 U.S. Open.
“This will be my second weekend near the lead with Collin and Jon,” Homa said. “So for me, I feel like that's a cool thing to be doing.”
He got the best of them at Torrey Pines three weeks ago. Rahm and Morikawa also faced off at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where Rahm chased down Morikawa in the final round.
Rahm’s worst finish in five starts this season is seventh. He doesn’t need any help but Friday he benefitted from a fortuitous bounce on the par-5 17th hole. His 5-wood shot bounced off the grandstand and bounded within a few feet of the hole. It was his second eagle of the day.
Will Zalatoris will return Saturday morning to play the 18th hole and finish his suspended second round. He’s only five back and reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler is T12 after shooting 70-68.
This week is the third of the designated events slated for this season. Scheffler won the second last week at the WM Phoenix Open, while the first one culminated with Rahm’s comeback at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. And now several stars are gathered on the Genesis’ leaderboard.
“It's cool,” Homa said. “Got a bunch of the best players in the world at one of the best golf courses on the planet.”
A great combination.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.