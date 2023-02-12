The First Look: The Genesis Invitational

FIELD NOTES: Woods last teed it up at an official PGA TOUR event at The Open Championship in July. He hasn’t played a non-major on the PGA TOUR schedule since THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2020… All of the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will roll into Riviera along with 23 of the top 25 in the world led by defending FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy… Golfers with California connections include 2021 Genesis winner Max Homa and last season’s runner-up Collin Morikawa… The Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption went to Marcus Byrd, a standout on the APGA Tour. This is his second PGA TOUR start (2022 Corales Puntacana Championship). He led Middle Tennessee State University to back-to-back conference championships in 2018 and 2019… The seven sponsor exemptions include Justin Suh, the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year; Ben Taylor, who has two top-five finishes this season; Davis Thompson, runner-up at The American Express; Keita Nakajima, a former Asia-Pacific Amateur champion who was the world’s No.1-ranked amateur for a record 87 weeks; Adrian Meronk, who won twice on the DP World Tour in 2022, becoming the first golfer from Poland to win on that tour; and South Korean Yeongsu Kim, who won the Genesis Championship on the KPGA in October to earn a spot in the field.