Woods shoots 74 in Round 2 at Genesis

It started at the par-3 sixth, where his tee shot finished across the green from the back-left pin, leaving the hole’s trademark bunker in his way. Trying to roll his ball around the hazard, he putted it into the trap en route to a bogey. He had to pitch out of a fairway bunker on the eighth hole and dumped his approach on his last hole into a bunker short of the green. After his third shot ran through the green, Woods lipped out a chip for par that would have ensured he made the cut.