Jon Rahm, Max Homa set for showdown of California’s kings

The final round at Riviera could determine the top player in the FedExCup – Rahm and Homa currently rank first and second, respectively -- and the world ranking, as Rahm could regain the top spot that he feels should rightfully be his. A win at Riviera would be his third in his past five PGA TOUR stars, and his fifth victory in his last eight events on either the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour. This recent success has come even though Rahm’s play off the tee hasn’t been up to his high standards. He led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2022 but ranks 45th in that metric this week.