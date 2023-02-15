The equipment that Tiger Woods will use at the 2023 Genesis Invitational

“I’ve held it numerous times, and to me, it feels light,” Day said. “But I’ve always played a pretty heavy putter. Mallets are obviously different than his conventional blade. It’s like, that thing has won a lot of majors. I don’t know how else to explain it. It’s like holding someone’s baseball bat that they hit their 3,000th hit with. Or the football Tom Brady used in his last touchdown throw or something epic like that. It’s pretty cool.”