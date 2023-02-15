The equipment that Tiger Woods will use at the 2023 Genesis Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
During a practice session on the putting green at The Riviera Country Club on Tuesday ahead of The Genesis Invitational, tournament host Tiger Woods and fellow PGA TOUR player Jason Day had a moment of mutual putter appreciation.
It’s been well documented that Woods and Day share trade secrets regarding the golf swing. Apparently, they share a love of putter tinkering, too.
While catching up with Day on Tuesday, Woods reached for Day’s new custom Scotty Cameron Tour-Only black mallet putter while simultaneously handing off the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype blade that Woods won 14 majors with throughout his career. Like true gearheads, they analyzed each other’s putters and even hit a few practice putts with them.
Woods and Day have very different putter constructions: the Scotty Cameron that Day now uses is a large, rounded black mallet with a short slant neck, and it’s significantly heavier overall than the sub-330-gram silver blade putter that Woods has employed for 22 years.
While Woods seemed genuinely interested in testing Day’s putter, Day is more interested in the historical significance of Woods’ putter. Following their moment on the putting green, GolfWRX.com caught up with Day to get his thoughts on Woods’ putter.
“I’ve held it numerous times, and to me, it feels light,” Day said. “But I’ve always played a pretty heavy putter. Mallets are obviously different than his conventional blade. It’s like, that thing has won a lot of majors. I don’t know how else to explain it. It’s like holding someone’s baseball bat that they hit their 3,000th hit with. Or the football Tom Brady used in his last touchdown throw or something epic like that. It’s pretty cool.”
With 14 major championships on its resume, on an unbelievably worn-in sweet spot, Woods’ putter is certainly a first ballot hall-of-famer when it comes to golf equipment, and it’s arguably the most valuable piece of memorabilia in golf (his backups sell for six figures!).
As for the rest of Woods’ bag setup at the Genesis Invitational, he’s making just one change since his PNC Championship start in December, but it’s one you’ll have to look closely to see.
He’s replacing the 2020 model TaylorMade P770 3-iron with the new-and-improved 2023 version. The forged face, hollow body P770 of 2023 features slightly less offset than the 2020 version and, as expected, improved technology — more tungsten, less-dense SpeedFoam Air — and the lowest center of gravity the irons have ever featured. In short, it’s a more forgiving iron that is easier to launch higher with more green-holding stopping power..
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees, with 7.5 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees, with 14.25 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees, with 18.25 degrees of actual loft)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (56-12TW and 60-11TW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Putter grip: Ping PP58
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord 58R