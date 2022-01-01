The first tee at The Riviera Country Club is a historic setting for the start of a round … or a career. Tiger Woods was 16 years old when he made his PGA TOUR debut here in 1992.

From Hogan to Nicklaus, Palmer to Woods, all of the game’s greats have competed at Riviera. That continues today as Woods hosts The Genesis Invitational at the course where his 82-win career began.