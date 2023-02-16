PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of The Genesis Invitational begins Friday at The Riviera Country Club. Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action with the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings in the field led by new No. 1 in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

    Max Homa and Keith Mitchell share the lead at 7-under par after opening rounds of 64. Jon Rahm sits only one stroke back at 6-under par. Woods birdied his final three holes to shoot a 2-under 69 and will play his second round with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

    This is the third designated event of the season and will host 131 of the best performers in the world.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Friday, 2 - 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, 2 – 7 p.m. ET, Sunday, 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ETMain Feed: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. ETMain Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel - Fri: 4 pm to 8 pm Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 4 pm to 8 pm Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    RDS - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm

    RDS 2 - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    RDS Direct - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    TSN+ - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas - 10:24 a.m. ET

    Featured Groups: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa - 10:35 a.m. ET

    Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry - 10:46 a.m. ET

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Tiger Woods thrills Genesis crowds with birdies on final three holes

    Max Homa, Keith Mitchell share lead at The Genesis Invitational

    The equipment Tiger Woods is using at the 2023 Genesis Invitational

    Center Stage: How Riviera brings out the best in today's stars

    Stars walk green carpet for Netflix premiere of ‘Full Swing’

    The First Look: The Genesis Invitational


    Five things to know: The Riviera Country Club