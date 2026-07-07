Bolton: Fantasy roadmap for Scotland swing starts with Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy at Genesis Scottish Open

The through line since the season started is to make Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy your captain when you roster either. Both are in the field this week, and as long as both can give it a go next week, you’ll see them again at Royal Birkdale. Toss in the possibility of three appearances each in the playoffs, and you won’t have enough fantasy starts to cover for both. However, if you stick with the plan that either is your captain, you can stretch them pretty far before you can’t play either. So if you haven’t already, map out the final five expected stops with either at the helm. Although it’s always crucial to remain fluid, that’s the outline that will help you determine your path forward.