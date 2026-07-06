Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open

Fans tend to be spoiled by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the latter of whom also is a winner at The Renaissance Club (in 2023), but those guys also had to cut their teeth en route to their current position in the pantheon of the sport. However, now they should be scooting over to make room for Gotterup. In the meantime, fans are treated to all three, and then some, for the fifth edition of the Genesis Scottish Open as a PGA TOUR stop.