Power Rankings: Genesis Scottish Open
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Chris Gotterup's debut at The Open is a lifetime in the making
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Chris Gotterup didn’t need to flex ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open – he’s the defending champion – but he did, anyway, with a come-from-way-behind victory at the John Deere Classic on Sunday. His deficit of five strokes entering the final round is the largest among all winners of the 27 completed tournaments this season. It’s Gotterup’s third win on the PGA TOUR since he triumphed at The Renaissance Club last year.
The co-sanctioned competition with the DP World Tour along the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, northeast of Edinburgh, Scotland, boasts a full field of 156 comprised of a balance between both circuits. What the entrants should expect at The Renaissance Club, how Gotterup got it done, what Mother Nature might have in store and much more is detailed below.
The best version of a professional golfer is one that adapts to the tests presented. It’s a prerequisite for success over time. However, when a 26-year-old not just contends but prevails on tracks like The Renaissance Club, Waialae Country Club, TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course and TPC Deere Run in a 12-month cycle, that’s leveling up. That’s Chris Gotterup, folks.
Fans tend to be spoiled by the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the latter of whom also is a winner at The Renaissance Club (in 2023), but those guys also had to cut their teeth en route to their current position in the pantheon of the sport. However, now they should be scooting over to make room for Gotterup. In the meantime, fans are treated to all three, and then some, for the fifth edition of the Genesis Scottish Open as a PGA TOUR stop.
The Renaissance Club is a par 70 with equal nines as par 35s, but there are five par 3s and three par 5s along the way. At 7,282 yards, the distance is unchanged in length but the routing has been modified. After presenting as Nos. 1-7 in its first four editions for the PGA TOUR, that grouping has swapped sides with Nos. 10-16. Holes 8, 9, 17 and 18 remain in their familiar spots.
Last year’s scoring average landed just above par at 70.021. As you’d predict in this corner of the world, the wind and its direction govern how quickly the ball gets into the hole more than other variables. Coincidentally, this week’s weather forecast replicates last year’s. Moderate westerly winds in the opening round will reverse and push in from the northeast for the remainder, albeit with modest movement. Daytime highs might not eclipse 70 degrees, and a passing shower cannot be ruled out at times.
Last year’s field averaged just 6.27 (of 13) fairways hit per round. At a rate of 48.26%, it registered as the lowest clip among all courses the PGA TOUR visited in 2025. But because the greens are large, in part as a compromise for when the wind requires everyone to build a stance just for balance, that greenlights guys to send it from the tee even as rough reaching five inches is within reach of the most wayward of strikes. The intermediate cut is just two inches.
Still, and despite Gotterup’s profile as a bomber first, distance off the tee hardly will be enough to log a week worthwhile. Because so many approaches are struck from lies that are not the tightest versions, and because the wind almost always makes an appearance – a ridiculously quiet 2024 was an anomaly – precision on approach matters most. To wit, The Renaissance Club has ranked a respective first, fourth and T2 in proximity to the hole since all shots were first measured in 2023. Last year’s average was 45 feet, 10 inches, which also happened to be Gotterup’s average.
Gotterup ranked third in distance of all drives at 318.2 yards and averaged 13 greens hit per round, but he also slotted 60th in fairways hit (at 42.31%) before matching the field average in proximity. All told, he was seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. The champ also was consistently strong throughout the week on the combination fescue-Poa annua greens to rank fourth in SG: Putting. A one-trick pony he very much is not.
Therein lies the proof of why iron play is at a premium. The Renaissance Club turned in the lowest average of total distance of putts in every season since 2023. Last year alone, it was sixth-stingiest in one-putt percentage and fifth in three-point avoidance.
As of Monday, 72 golfers in the field already knew that they’d be headed to Royal Birkdale for The Open Championship next week, but another three will be joining them. The Genesis Scottish Open is the final stop of the Open Qualifying Series from which the top three not yet eligible for the major who make the cut will gain entry.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM's Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X, where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings (Genesis Scottish Open)
- TUESDAY: Sleepers (Genesis Scottish Open); Power Rankings (ISCO Championship); Expert Picks
- WEDNESDAY: Fantasy Insider
- SUNDAY: Points and Payouts (Genesis Scottish Open); Points and Payouts (ISCO Championship); Qualifiers
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