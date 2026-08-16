FedExCup top-50 bubble drama takes center stage in Memphis

The 50th and final spot went to a player who admitted he thought he had “no chance” after three rounds in Memphis. Matt McCarty started the week at No. 48 but was near the bottom of the 54-hole standings. Projected at No. 52 to begin the day, he carded a 1-over 71 that left him tied for 63rd in a 68-man field. McCarty finished his round before the leaders teed off and faced a less than 50% chance of advancing, per Data Golf, when he signed his scorecard and faced an agonizing wait to learn his fate.