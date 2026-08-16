Points and Payouts: See what each player takes home from FedEx St. Jude Championship
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Scottie Scheffler earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at TPC Southwind
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Scottie Scheffler earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at TPC Southwind
Uh-oh. Scottie Scheffler got his groove back. After 16 consecutive starts during which he failed to record a victory, he’s reminded the sport, the world and himself that he’s still pretty good at golf.
In posting 17-under 263 at TPC Southwind, Scheffler laid an uncompromising claim to the first leg of the 20th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs with an eight-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It’s his second win of the season, but he hadn’t emerged as a champion since he opened 2026 with a come-from-behind triumph at The American Express in late January.
Scheffler’s 21st career PGA TOUR title rewards him with 750 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of the $20 million prize fund. More on his runaway, a historical mark among his contemporaries and other nuggets are below the breakdown of the 68 golfers who cashed in Memphis.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|263 / -17
|750.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Si Woo Kim
|271 / -9
|500.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Alex Noren
|272 / -8
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T3
|Sam Burns
|272 / -8
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T5
|Wyndham Clark
|273 / -7
|287.500
|$760,000.00
|T5
|Sungjae Im
|273 / -7
|287.500
|$760,000.00
|T7
|Ludvig Åberg
|274 / -6
|201.000
|$582,000.00
|T7
|Xander Schauffele
|274 / -6
|201.000
|$582,000.00
|T7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|274 / -6
|201.000
|$582,000.00
|T7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|274 / -6
|201.000
|$582,000.00
|T7
|Jake Knapp
|274 / -6
|201.000
|$582,000.00
|T12
|Bud Cauley
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T12
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T12
|Nico Echavarria
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T12
|Adam Scott
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T12
|Kurt Kitayama
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T12
|Tom Kim
|275 / -5
|97.143
|$368,571.43
|T19
|Pierceson Coody
|276 / -4
|56.800
|$242,400.00
|T19
|Patrick Rodgers
|276 / -4
|56.800
|$242,400.00
|T19
|Maverick McNealy
|276 / -4
|56.800
|$242,400.00
|T19
|Jordan Spieth
|276 / -4
|56.800
|$242,400.00
|T19
|Viktor Hovland
|276 / -4
|56.800
|$242,400.00
|T24
|Alex Smalley
|277 / -3
|44.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Max Homa
|277 / -3
|44.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Harry Hall
|277 / -3
|44.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Ryan Gerard
|277 / -3
|44.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|Jackson Koivun
|277 / -3
|44.000
|$162,000.00
|T24
|J.T. Poston
|277 / -3
|44.000
|$162,000.00
|T30
|Russell Henley
|278 / -2
|34.000
|$127,000.00
|T30
|Jacob Bridgeman
|278 / -2
|34.000
|$127,000.00
|T30
|Chris Gotterup
|278 / -2
|34.000
|$127,000.00
|T30
|Brian Harman
|278 / -2
|34.000
|$127,000.00
|T34
|Sepp Straka
|279 / -1
|26.200
|$103,200.00
|T34
|Nicolai Højgaard
|279 / -1
|26.200
|$103,200.00
|T34
|Keith Mitchell
|279 / -1
|26.200
|$103,200.00
|T34
|J.J. Spaun
|279 / -1
|26.200
|$103,200.00
|T34
|Rickie Fowler
|279 / -1
|26.200
|$103,200.00
|T39
|Justin Rose
|280 / E
|22.000
|$86,000.00
|T39
|Cameron Young
|280 / E
|22.000
|$86,000.00
|T39
|Nick Taylor
|280 / E
|22.000
|$86,000.00
|T42
|Harris English
|281 / 1
|18.750
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Ben Griffin
|281 / 1
|18.750
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Sam Stevens
|281 / 1
|18.750
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Michael Brennan
|281 / 1
|18.750
|$70,000.00
|T42
|Gary Woodland
|281 / 1
|18.750
|$70,000.00
|T47
|Corey Conners
|282 / 2
|15.000
|$52,880.00
|T47
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|282 / 2
|15.000
|$52,880.00
|T47
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|282 / 2
|15.000
|$52,880.00
|T47
|Matti Schmid
|282 / 2
|15.000
|$52,880.00
|T47
|Justin Thomas
|282 / 2
|15.000
|$52,880.00
|T52
|Shane Lowry
|283 / 3
|12.500
|$47,200.00
|T52
|Collin Morikawa
|283 / 3
|12.500
|$47,200.00
|T52
|Ryo Hisatsune
|283 / 3
|12.500
|$47,200.00
|T55
|Min Woo Lee
|284 / 4
|11.000
|$45,600.00
|T55
|Michael Kim
|284 / 4
|11.000
|$45,600.00
|T55
|Jordan Smith
|284 / 4
|11.000
|$45,600.00
|T58
|Ryan Fox
|285 / 5
|9.500
|$44,400.00
|T58
|Kristoffer Reitan
|285 / 5
|9.500
|$44,400.00
|T58
|Eric Cole
|285 / 5
|9.500
|$44,400.00
|T61
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|286 / 6
|8.375
|$43,400.00
|T61
|Aldrich Potgieter
|286 / 6
|8.375
|$43,400.00
|T63
|Matt McCarty
|287 / 7
|7.750
|$42,400.00
|T63
|Ricky Castillo
|287 / 7
|7.750
|$42,400.00
|T63
|Aaron Rai
|287 / 7
|7.750
|$42,400.00
|66
|Rory McIlroy
|288 / 8
|7.250
|$41,600.00
|67
|Sahith Theegala
|291 / 11
|7.000
|$41,200.00
|68
|Akshay Bhatia
|293 / 13
|6.750
|$40,800.00
Although every touring professional wants to win every start, the objective of the Playoffs is not about how you start; it’s how you finish. However, for Scheffler, the old adage merges his 2026 trajectories because it’s both – how he started the series and how he’s concluding the season.
Since winning The American Express, for what was his first victory in a season debut, Scheffler finished second five times, third twice and fourth thrice. So, to snag the bag in the lid-lifter of the three-leg Playoffs puts everyone else on notice at a time when everyone notices. Still, even though the FedEx St. Jude was “only” his second win of the year, he was mathematically safe to retain the top spot in the FedExCup standings due to his cushion upon arrival at TPC Southwind, but now he owns a margin of almost 1,450 points over three-time winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The Brit placed T12. That was fitting given he came to rest a dozen strokes back of the champ.
Scottie Scheffler Round 4 highlights from FedEx St. Jude
Scheffler grabbed the lead with a second-round, 9-under 61 that equaled the course record. That yielded a three-stroke margin, which was cut to two after a 68 in his third round. And while his closing 66 was the second-lowest score of the finale, only two of the other 13 in the last seven pairings broke par – Si Woo Kim (68) and Alex Noren (69). They finished second and T3, respectively. It was Kim’s third-round lead at The American Express that Scheffler bypassed en route to that victory. Not that Kim needs any reminders of the good fortunes of his good friend, but Scheffler’s pair of titles on top of the cavalcade of close calls loom large against what now are five podium finishes sans a victory in 2026. That’s objectively strong, just not as strong.
Adding to his dominance relative to his peers, Scheffler’s margin of victory at TPC Southwind is the largest since he lapped the field at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson by the same in 2025. The last gap that was bigger remains Dustin Johnson's 11-shot romp at The Genesis Invitational in 2020.
With the distribution of FedExCup points now matching THE PLAYERS Championship and the majors, turnover for entry into the 50-man BMW Championship was limited to just one. Sungjae Im's two-way share of fifth place lifted him 13 spots in the ranks to 40th. Keith Mitchell was the odd man out after his five-way T34. Mitchell bogeyed the 72nd hole needing a birdie to stay inside the top 50.
Elsewhere, defending champion and course co-record holder Justin Rose finished T39 with a field-best 64 on Sunday. Robert MacIntyre (knee) withdrew after opening with 82. Daniel Berger (back) opted not to compete due to an injured back. Among that trio, only Berger at 60th in the FedExCup does not advance to the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club outside St. Louis.