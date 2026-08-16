Points and Payouts: See what each player takes home from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler grabbed the lead with a second-round, 9-under 61 that equaled the course record. That yielded a three-stroke margin, which was cut to two after a 68 in his third round. And while his closing 66 was the second-lowest score of the finale, only two of the other 13 in the last seven pairings broke par – Si Woo Kim (68) and Alex Noren (69). They finished second and T3, respectively. It was Kim’s third-round lead at The American Express that Scheffler bypassed en route to that victory. Not that Kim needs any reminders of the good fortunes of his good friend, but Scheffler’s pair of titles on top of the cavalcade of close calls loom large against what now are five podium finishes sans a victory in 2026. That’s objectively strong, just not as strong.