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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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29D AGO

Points and Payouts: See what each player takes home from FedEx St. Jude Championship

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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at TPC Southwind

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Written by Rob Bolton

Scottie Scheffler earns 750 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with win at TPC Southwind

Uh-oh. Scottie Scheffler got his groove back. After 16 consecutive starts during which he failed to record a victory, he’s reminded the sport, the world and himself that he’s still pretty good at golf.

In posting 17-under 263 at TPC Southwind, Scheffler laid an uncompromising claim to the first leg of the 20th edition of the FedExCup Playoffs with an eight-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It’s his second win of the season, but he hadn’t emerged as a champion since he opened 2026 with a come-from-behind triumph at The American Express in late January.

Scheffler’s 21st career PGA TOUR title rewards him with 750 FedExCup points and $3.6 million of the $20 million prize fund. More on his runaway, a historical mark among his contemporaries and other nuggets are below the breakdown of the 68 golfers who cashed in Memphis.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler263 / -17750.000$3,600,000.00
2Si Woo Kim271 / -9500.000$2,160,000.00
T3Alex Noren272 / -8337.500$1,160,000.00
T3Sam Burns272 / -8337.500$1,160,000.00
T5Wyndham Clark273 / -7287.500$760,000.00
T5Sungjae Im273 / -7287.500$760,000.00
T7Ludvig Åberg274 / -6201.000$582,000.00
T7Xander Schauffele274 / -6201.000$582,000.00
T7Hideki Matsuyama274 / -6201.000$582,000.00
T7Tommy Fleetwood274 / -6201.000$582,000.00
T7Jake Knapp274 / -6201.000$582,000.00
T12Bud Cauley275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T12Matt Fitzpatrick275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T12Patrick Cantlay275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T12Nico Echavarria275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T12Adam Scott275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T12Kurt Kitayama275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T12Tom Kim275 / -597.143$368,571.43
T19Pierceson Coody276 / -456.800$242,400.00
T19Patrick Rodgers276 / -456.800$242,400.00
T19Maverick McNealy276 / -456.800$242,400.00
T19Jordan Spieth276 / -456.800$242,400.00
T19Viktor Hovland276 / -456.800$242,400.00
T24Alex Smalley277 / -344.000$162,000.00
T24Max Homa277 / -344.000$162,000.00
T24Harry Hall277 / -344.000$162,000.00
T24Ryan Gerard277 / -344.000$162,000.00
T24Jackson Koivun277 / -344.000$162,000.00
T24J.T. Poston277 / -344.000$162,000.00
T30Russell Henley278 / -234.000$127,000.00
T30Jacob Bridgeman278 / -234.000$127,000.00
T30Chris Gotterup278 / -234.000$127,000.00
T30Brian Harman278 / -234.000$127,000.00
T34Sepp Straka279 / -126.200$103,200.00
T34Nicolai Højgaard279 / -126.200$103,200.00
T34Keith Mitchell279 / -126.200$103,200.00
T34J.J. Spaun279 / -126.200$103,200.00
T34Rickie Fowler279 / -126.200$103,200.00
T39Justin Rose280 / E22.000$86,000.00
T39Cameron Young280 / E22.000$86,000.00
T39Nick Taylor280 / E22.000$86,000.00
T42Harris English281 / 118.750$70,000.00
T42Ben Griffin281 / 118.750$70,000.00
T42Sam Stevens281 / 118.750$70,000.00
T42Michael Brennan281 / 118.750$70,000.00
T42Gary Woodland281 / 118.750$70,000.00
T47Corey Conners282 / 215.000$52,880.00
T47Michael Thorbjornsen282 / 215.000$52,880.00
T47Sudarshan Yellamaraju282 / 215.000$52,880.00
T47Matti Schmid282 / 215.000$52,880.00
T47Justin Thomas282 / 215.000$52,880.00
T52Shane Lowry283 / 312.500$47,200.00
T52Collin Morikawa283 / 312.500$47,200.00
T52Ryo Hisatsune283 / 312.500$47,200.00
T55Min Woo Lee284 / 411.000$45,600.00
T55Michael Kim284 / 411.000$45,600.00
T55Jordan Smith284 / 411.000$45,600.00
T58Ryan Fox285 / 59.500$44,400.00
T58Kristoffer Reitan285 / 59.500$44,400.00
T58Eric Cole285 / 59.500$44,400.00
T61Alex Fitzpatrick286 / 68.375$43,400.00
T61Aldrich Potgieter286 / 68.375$43,400.00
T63Matt McCarty287 / 77.750$42,400.00
T63Ricky Castillo287 / 77.750$42,400.00
T63Aaron Rai287 / 77.750$42,400.00
66Rory McIlroy288 / 87.250$41,600.00
67Sahith Theegala291 / 117.000$41,200.00
68Akshay Bhatia293 / 136.750$40,800.00

Although every touring professional wants to win every start, the objective of the Playoffs is not about how you start; it’s how you finish. However, for Scheffler, the old adage merges his 2026 trajectories because it’s both – how he started the series and how he’s concluding the season.

Since winning The American Express, for what was his first victory in a season debut, Scheffler finished second five times, third twice and fourth thrice. So, to snag the bag in the lid-lifter of the three-leg Playoffs puts everyone else on notice at a time when everyone notices. Still, even though the FedEx St. Jude was “only” his second win of the year, he was mathematically safe to retain the top spot in the FedExCup standings due to his cushion upon arrival at TPC Southwind, but now he owns a margin of almost 1,450 points over three-time winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The Brit placed T12. That was fitting given he came to rest a dozen strokes back of the champ.


Scottie Scheffler Round 4 highlights from FedEx St. Jude

Scottie Scheffler Round 4 highlights from FedEx St. Jude


Scheffler grabbed the lead with a second-round, 9-under 61 that equaled the course record. That yielded a three-stroke margin, which was cut to two after a 68 in his third round. And while his closing 66 was the second-lowest score of the finale, only two of the other 13 in the last seven pairings broke par – Si Woo Kim (68) and Alex Noren (69). They finished second and T3, respectively. It was Kim’s third-round lead at The American Express that Scheffler bypassed en route to that victory. Not that Kim needs any reminders of the good fortunes of his good friend, but Scheffler’s pair of titles on top of the cavalcade of close calls loom large against what now are five podium finishes sans a victory in 2026. That’s objectively strong, just not as strong.

Adding to his dominance relative to his peers, Scheffler’s margin of victory at TPC Southwind is the largest since he lapped the field at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson by the same in 2025. The last gap that was bigger remains Dustin Johnson's 11-shot romp at The Genesis Invitational in 2020.

With the distribution of FedExCup points now matching THE PLAYERS Championship and the majors, turnover for entry into the 50-man BMW Championship was limited to just one. Sungjae Im's two-way share of fifth place lifted him 13 spots in the ranks to 40th. Keith Mitchell was the odd man out after his five-way T34. Mitchell bogeyed the 72nd hole needing a birdie to stay inside the top 50.

Elsewhere, defending champion and course co-record holder Justin Rose finished T39 with a field-best 64 on Sunday. Robert MacIntyre (knee) withdrew after opening with 82. Daniel Berger (back) opted not to compete due to an injured back. Among that trio, only Berger at 60th in the FedExCup does not advance to the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club outside St. Louis.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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