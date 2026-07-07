Sleeper Picks: Genesis Scottish Open

Aldrich Potgieter (+270) ... There’s something to be said about the longest hitter on the PGA TOUR getting another crack at The Renaissance Club. He missed the cut in his debut last year, but he did a lot of that and still was voted the Rookie of the Year for the whole of a fruitful foray. Now in better physical shape and still just 21 years of age, the South African has already matched last season’s total of eight cuts made. That includes a recent string of five in a row that featured one top 10 and two top 25s, both of the latter in Signature Events. Particularly impressive is how he takes hold in the third and fourth rounds. He’s inside the top 30 in scoring average of both this season. So, if you don’t fancy these pre-tournament odds, take another peek when the cut falls and the market reopens before the third round.