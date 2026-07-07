Expert Picks: Genesis Scottish Open
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Golf is Hard | Genesis Scottish Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick, Top 20 parlay (+410 at DraftKings): The Fitzpatrick brothers have had an incredible spring, and there is no reason to think it’ll slow down as the summer scene shifts to the U.K.
- Max Homa, Top 10 finish at ISCO Championship (+245): New PGA TOUR member Jackson Koivun is the betting favorite in Kentucky, but Homa brings more momentum with him after a refreshing runner-up at the John Deere Classic.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Tom Kim, Top 20 (+285): He’s shown life over the last month with a third place at the U.S. Open and a T5 in Canada. Plus, he’s 3-for-3 in this market on this course, with two top-20 finishes and a top 10.
- Nicolai Højgaard, Top 20 with ties (+174): Has a pair of top-10 finishes at The Renaissance Club and had a strong top-20 finish at the Travelers Championship recently.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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