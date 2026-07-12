Points and payouts: See what players took home from Genesis Scottish Open

For a talent with three PGA TOUR victories early in his career, it was an upset that Kim didn’t automatically qualify for the series of Signature Events in 2025 or 2026. Furthermore, when he arrived for his fifth start in as many years at The Renaissance Club, he was 58th in the FedExCup despite a solo third at the recent U.S. Open during which he bettered fellow birthday boy and pal, Scottie Scheffler, that day.