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Points and payouts: See what players took home from Genesis Scottish Open

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Tom Kim claims 500 FedExCup points and $1.575 million with win at Genesis Scottish Open

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Written by Rob Bolton

Tom Kim claims 500 FedExCup points and $1.575 million with win at Genesis Scottish Open

With a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tom Kim finally is a winner on the PGA TOUR again.

Given that Kim just turned 24 years of age, it seems unfair to apply an expectation that he shouldn’t have gone almost three years since his last TOUR title at the 2023 Shriner’s Hospital Open, but he earned it after setting the bar so high so early in his career. Now he’s a four-time champion on the circuit.

Kim closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 64 to post 17-under 263 at The Renaissance Club northeast of Edinburgh, Scotland. He banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,575,000 of the $9 million prize fund.

For more on the outcome, its impact on Kim, the three who punched their tickets to The Open Championship and more, swipe or scroll past the 71 who made the cut.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
1Tom Kim263 / -17500.000$1,575,000.00
2Min Woo Lee265 / -15300.000$985,500.00
T3Keita Nakajima267 / -13133.750$431,887.50
T3Johnny Keefer267 / -13133.750$431,887.50
T3Matt Fitzpatrick267 / -13133.750$431,887.50
T3Robert MacIntyre267 / -13133.750$431,887.50
T7Rory McIlroy268 / -1287.500$270,675.00
T7Michael Thorbjornsen268 / -1287.500$270,675.00
T9Victor Perez269 / -11n/a (not eligible)$223,200.00
T9Si Woo Kim269 / -1177.500$223,200.00
T11Kevin Roy270 / -1067.500$189,675.00
T11Chris Gotterup270 / -1067.500$189,675.00
T13Viktor Hovland271 / -956.250$153,450.00
T13Patrick Reed271 / -9n/a (non-member)$153,450.00
T13Tommy Fleetwood271 / -956.250$153,450.00
T13Wyndham Clark271 / -956.250$153,450.00
T17Francesco Molinari272 / -848.000$123,750.00
T17Joost Luiten272 / -8n/a (non-member)$123,750.00
T17Tyrrell Hatton272 / -8n/a (not eligible)$123,750.00
T17Alejandro Del Rey272 / -8n/a (non-member)$123,750.00
T21Cam Davis273 / -739.100$97,650.00
T21Casey Jarvis273 / -7n/a (non-member)$97,650.00
T21Matti Schmid273 / -739.100$97,650.00
T21Jordan Smith273 / -739.100$97,650.00
T21Danny Willett273 / -739.100$97,650.00
T26Nick Taylor274 / -631.750$78,750.00
T26Nicolai Højgaard274 / -631.750$78,750.00
T26Ryan Gerard274 / -631.750$78,750.00
T26Marcus Armitage274 / -6n/a (non-member)$78,750.00
T30Andy Sullivan275 / -5n/a (non-member)$65,362.50
T30Ryan Fox275 / -524.333$65,362.50
T30Austin Eckroat275 / -524.333$65,362.50
T30Tom McKibbin275 / -5n/a (not eligible)$65,362.50
T30Karl Vilips275 / -524.333$65,362.50
T30Mac Meissner275 / -524.333$65,362.50
T36Shaun Norris276 / -4n/a (non-member)$49,978.13
T36Brian Harman276 / -416.500$49,978.13
T36Rasmus Højgaard276 / -416.500$49,978.13
T36Max Greyserman276 / -416.500$49,978.13
T36Nico Echavarria276 / -416.500$49,978.13
T36Jon Rahm276 / -4n/a (not eligible)$49,978.13
T36Oliver Lindell276 / -4n/a (non-member)$49,978.13
T36Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen276 / -416.500$49,978.13
T44Kurt Kitayama277 / -310.333$37,455.00
T44Ricky Castillo277 / -310.333$37,455.00
T44Darius Van Driel277 / -3n/a (non-member)$37,455.00
T44Calum Hill277 / -3n/a (non-member)$37,455.00
T44Mikael Lindberg277 / -3n/a (non-member)$37,455.00
T44J.J. Spaun277 / -310.333$37,455.00
T50Laurie Canter278 / -2n/a (not eligible)$31,455.00
T50Justin Thomas278 / -28.250$31,455.00
T52Eugenio Chacarra279 / -1n/a (non-member)$27,231.43
T52Michael Brennan279 / -16.257$27,231.43
T52Corey Conners279 / -16.257$27,231.43
T52Andrew Putnam279 / -16.257$27,231.43
T52Nicolai Von Dellingshausen279 / -1n/a (non-member)$27,231.43
T52Jesper Svensson279 / -16.257$27,231.43
T52Sudarshan Yellamaraju279 / -16.257$27,231.43
T59Jacques Kruyswijk280 / En/a (non-member)$24,570.00
T59Guido Migliozzi280 / En/a (non-member)$24,570.00
T61Hennie Du Plessis281 / 1n/a (non-member)$22,680.00
T61Yuto Katsuragawa281 / 1n/a (non-member)$22,680.00
T61Andrew Novak281 / 14.400$22,680.00
T61Adrien Saddier281 / 14.400$22,680.00
T61Chris Kirk281 / 14.400$22,680.00
T66Adam Scott282 / 23.700$19,710.00
T66Sahith Theegala282 / 23.700$19,710.00
68Nacho Elvira283 / 3n/a (non-member)$19,440.00
69Davis Riley284 / 43.200$19,260.00
70Eric Cole286 / 63.000$19,080.00
71Scott Jamieson288 / 8n/a (non-member)$18,900.00

For a talent with three PGA TOUR victories early in his career, it was an upset that Kim didn’t automatically qualify for the series of Signature Events in 2025 or 2026. Furthermore, when he arrived for his fifth start in as many years at The Renaissance Club, he was 58th in the FedExCup despite a solo third at the recent U.S. Open during which he bettered fellow birthday boy and pal, Scottie Scheffler, that day.

If Kim was going to piggyback that podium finish at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, it made a lot of sense that he’d do so at The Renaissance Club where he had placed third, T6, T15, and T17 since 2022. Boom.

With the win, Kim climbs to 32nd in the FedExCup. He’ll also rise from 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking into the top 35 for the first time since he fell outside that bubble at the 2025 Masters, and his membership exemption as a winner now extends through 2028.

The spoils reserved for the winner weren’t the only immediate prizes up for grabs at the Genesis Scottish Open. It was the last stop of the Open Qualifying Series for The Open Championship that reserved tee times at Royal Birkdale for the top three finishers not yet exempt into the major. Johnny Keefer (T3), Michael Thorbjornsen (T7) and Victor Perez (T9) snagged those berths. Only the Frenchman (2-for-4) has appeared in The Open previously.

All will see Chris Gotterup at The Open. Not only was he attempting to win consecutive PGA TOUR tournaments, but he also was the defending champion at The Renaissance Club. The 26-year-old checked up in a two-way T11, six strokes back of Kim.

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Daily Wrap Up
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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