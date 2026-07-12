Points and payouts: See what players took home from Genesis Scottish Open
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at Genesis Scottish Open
Tom Kim claims 500 FedExCup points and $1.575 million with win at Genesis Scottish Open
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Tom Kim claims 500 FedExCup points and $1.575 million with win at Genesis Scottish Open
With a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tom Kim finally is a winner on the PGA TOUR again.
Given that Kim just turned 24 years of age, it seems unfair to apply an expectation that he shouldn’t have gone almost three years since his last TOUR title at the 2023 Shriner’s Hospital Open, but he earned it after setting the bar so high so early in his career. Now he’s a four-time champion on the circuit.
Kim closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 64 to post 17-under 263 at The Renaissance Club northeast of Edinburgh, Scotland. He banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,575,000 of the $9 million prize fund.
For more on the outcome, its impact on Kim, the three who punched their tickets to The Open Championship and more, swipe or scroll past the 71 who made the cut.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Tom Kim
|263 / -17
|500.000
|$1,575,000.00
|2
|Min Woo Lee
|265 / -15
|300.000
|$985,500.00
|T3
|Keita Nakajima
|267 / -13
|133.750
|$431,887.50
|T3
|Johnny Keefer
|267 / -13
|133.750
|$431,887.50
|T3
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|267 / -13
|133.750
|$431,887.50
|T3
|Robert MacIntyre
|267 / -13
|133.750
|$431,887.50
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|268 / -12
|87.500
|$270,675.00
|T7
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|268 / -12
|87.500
|$270,675.00
|T9
|Victor Perez
|269 / -11
|n/a (not eligible)
|$223,200.00
|T9
|Si Woo Kim
|269 / -11
|77.500
|$223,200.00
|T11
|Kevin Roy
|270 / -10
|67.500
|$189,675.00
|T11
|Chris Gotterup
|270 / -10
|67.500
|$189,675.00
|T13
|Viktor Hovland
|271 / -9
|56.250
|$153,450.00
|T13
|Patrick Reed
|271 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$153,450.00
|T13
|Tommy Fleetwood
|271 / -9
|56.250
|$153,450.00
|T13
|Wyndham Clark
|271 / -9
|56.250
|$153,450.00
|T17
|Francesco Molinari
|272 / -8
|48.000
|$123,750.00
|T17
|Joost Luiten
|272 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$123,750.00
|T17
|Tyrrell Hatton
|272 / -8
|n/a (not eligible)
|$123,750.00
|T17
|Alejandro Del Rey
|272 / -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$123,750.00
|T21
|Cam Davis
|273 / -7
|39.100
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Casey Jarvis
|273 / -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Matti Schmid
|273 / -7
|39.100
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Jordan Smith
|273 / -7
|39.100
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Danny Willett
|273 / -7
|39.100
|$97,650.00
|T26
|Nick Taylor
|274 / -6
|31.750
|$78,750.00
|T26
|Nicolai Højgaard
|274 / -6
|31.750
|$78,750.00
|T26
|Ryan Gerard
|274 / -6
|31.750
|$78,750.00
|T26
|Marcus Armitage
|274 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$78,750.00
|T30
|Andy Sullivan
|275 / -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$65,362.50
|T30
|Ryan Fox
|275 / -5
|24.333
|$65,362.50
|T30
|Austin Eckroat
|275 / -5
|24.333
|$65,362.50
|T30
|Tom McKibbin
|275 / -5
|n/a (not eligible)
|$65,362.50
|T30
|Karl Vilips
|275 / -5
|24.333
|$65,362.50
|T30
|Mac Meissner
|275 / -5
|24.333
|$65,362.50
|T36
|Shaun Norris
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Brian Harman
|276 / -4
|16.500
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Rasmus Højgaard
|276 / -4
|16.500
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Max Greyserman
|276 / -4
|16.500
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Nico Echavarria
|276 / -4
|16.500
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Jon Rahm
|276 / -4
|n/a (not eligible)
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Oliver Lindell
|276 / -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$49,978.13
|T36
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|276 / -4
|16.500
|$49,978.13
|T44
|Kurt Kitayama
|277 / -3
|10.333
|$37,455.00
|T44
|Ricky Castillo
|277 / -3
|10.333
|$37,455.00
|T44
|Darius Van Driel
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$37,455.00
|T44
|Calum Hill
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$37,455.00
|T44
|Mikael Lindberg
|277 / -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$37,455.00
|T44
|J.J. Spaun
|277 / -3
|10.333
|$37,455.00
|T50
|Laurie Canter
|278 / -2
|n/a (not eligible)
|$31,455.00
|T50
|Justin Thomas
|278 / -2
|8.250
|$31,455.00
|T52
|Eugenio Chacarra
|279 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$27,231.43
|T52
|Michael Brennan
|279 / -1
|6.257
|$27,231.43
|T52
|Corey Conners
|279 / -1
|6.257
|$27,231.43
|T52
|Andrew Putnam
|279 / -1
|6.257
|$27,231.43
|T52
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|279 / -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$27,231.43
|T52
|Jesper Svensson
|279 / -1
|6.257
|$27,231.43
|T52
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|279 / -1
|6.257
|$27,231.43
|T59
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,570.00
|T59
|Guido Migliozzi
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$24,570.00
|T61
|Hennie Du Plessis
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,680.00
|T61
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,680.00
|T61
|Andrew Novak
|281 / 1
|4.400
|$22,680.00
|T61
|Adrien Saddier
|281 / 1
|4.400
|$22,680.00
|T61
|Chris Kirk
|281 / 1
|4.400
|$22,680.00
|T66
|Adam Scott
|282 / 2
|3.700
|$19,710.00
|T66
|Sahith Theegala
|282 / 2
|3.700
|$19,710.00
|68
|Nacho Elvira
|283 / 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,440.00
|69
|Davis Riley
|284 / 4
|3.200
|$19,260.00
|70
|Eric Cole
|286 / 6
|3.000
|$19,080.00
|71
|Scott Jamieson
|288 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,900.00
For a talent with three PGA TOUR victories early in his career, it was an upset that Kim didn’t automatically qualify for the series of Signature Events in 2025 or 2026. Furthermore, when he arrived for his fifth start in as many years at The Renaissance Club, he was 58th in the FedExCup despite a solo third at the recent U.S. Open during which he bettered fellow birthday boy and pal, Scottie Scheffler, that day.
If Kim was going to piggyback that podium finish at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, it made a lot of sense that he’d do so at The Renaissance Club where he had placed third, T6, T15, and T17 since 2022. Boom.
With the win, Kim climbs to 32nd in the FedExCup. He’ll also rise from 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking into the top 35 for the first time since he fell outside that bubble at the 2025 Masters, and his membership exemption as a winner now extends through 2028.
The spoils reserved for the winner weren’t the only immediate prizes up for grabs at the Genesis Scottish Open. It was the last stop of the Open Qualifying Series for The Open Championship that reserved tee times at Royal Birkdale for the top three finishers not yet exempt into the major. Johnny Keefer (T3), Michael Thorbjornsen (T7) and Victor Perez (T9) snagged those berths. Only the Frenchman (2-for-4) has appeared in The Open previously.
All will see Chris Gotterup at The Open. Not only was he attempting to win consecutive PGA TOUR tournaments, but he also was the defending champion at The Renaissance Club. The 26-year-old checked up in a two-way T11, six strokes back of Kim.