How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Thursday and TPC Scottsdale is once again the site for one of the most raucous weeks in golf.

Brooks Koepka returns to defend his title from 2021, and he’ll be going up against the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, current FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The winner will pocket 500 FedExCup points and one of the most coveted trophies on the PGA TOUR.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE