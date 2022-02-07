Charles Howell III reflects on 600 PGA TOUR starts

PGATOUR.COM: When did you feel especially humbled by the game?

HOWELL: In 2006, I missed, I believe it was five or six cuts in a row. That was one of the first times I had really struggled. It was the reality of, Oh, my gosh, I need to step back a bit and figure out what’s going on. And I won Riviera at the start of the next season. We all do things we think are going to make us better, whether it’s a swing change, or something in the gym, and when you look back it might’ve made us worse. You learn these lessons. We do crazy things trying to shoot lower scores.

PGATOUR.COM: What turned it around?

HOWELL: I had completely forgotten that I started playing golf as a kid – I was 7 when I first picked up a club – because I like it. That’s been the constant lesson I’ve had to remind myself of over the years. You get really hung up on results and things can spiral out of control at times.

PGATOUR.COM: Did you have freakish hand-eye coordination? Did your first instructor insist on a perfect grip? What are you most thankful for that got you going down the right path?

HOWELL: No. 1 is family support. Without that, I would’ve had absolutely nothing. No. 2 is my dad always knew the importance of instruction. I was very lucky in that I always had a golf teacher, all the way through, from the time I was very young. I learned something from every one of them. I tell parents to find your kid a teacher from a young age, because that eliminates a lot of bad habits that they’ll have to fix down the road. That part is so important. You see it today; these kids are so well-coached. They know what they’re doing with technique, they know what they’re doing in the gym.

PGATOUR.COM: Who is your coach these days?

HOWELL: I work with Andy Plummer now, he’s in Miami. We’ve been together a couple years. I owe each and every instructor a thank you. Like I said, I’ve learned something from all of them.

PGATOUR.COM: What are you guys working on? Because last season you finished 139th in the FedExCup, which is the first time you’d ever missed the Playoffs in the FedExCup era.

HOWELL: I played fewer tournaments last year than ever. A lot of that had to do with wanting to spend more time with my family, my kids. So, our goal is to get more out of fewer tournaments. We’ve spent most of our time on the course working on shots that make me a little uncomfortable, thinking about scoring, situations. I’ve done more on-course work than I’ve done in the past. Admittedly I love the driving range; I love hitting balls. At times I’ve gotten over-obsessed with mechanics and never thought through, OK, how am I going to transfer this to shooting a lower score? That’s one thing about the younger generation, is they don’t get bogged down in mechanics.

PGATOUR.COM: You mentioned your son is starting to get very interested in the game. Would you recommend this life to him if he wanted to follow in your footsteps?

HOWELL: I would if he loves it. I would never, ever force it on him or push him in that direction. Because in golf there are a lot more days of failure than success. It can beat you up and make you question everything, and it can be really lonely, but if he loves it, then I’ll do every single thing in my power to help him play as well as he possibly can. I do get motivation from the younger players. Viktor Hovland, he played at Oklahoma State, and at times he’s felt like a little brother to me. Being around the younger guys, with their energy and passion for it, has been quite motivational.

PGATOUR.COM: Have you talked to Viktor since he won the Dubai Desert Classic and rose to world No. 3?

HOWELL: Only text. He was on an Emirates flight back to America. It’s absolutely phenomenal.

PGATOUR.COM: You taught him everything he knows, right?

HOWELL: Hopefully he listened to nothing I told him. As long as he didn’t listen to me, he’s good.

PGATOUR.COM: What’s overrated, what’s underrated on TOUR?

HOWELL: The answer for both is travel. When you get on a long stretch and you’re going to the places that aren’t your favorite, it’s overrated. But it’s also underrated in a sense that I’ve gotten a chance to travel, literally the world, the last 22 years. I remember in 2019 I took my family to Asia. I played in the events over there, but before and after the events we went to Tiananmen Square, the Great Wall of China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Tokyo. Those are the memories I look back on as being so awesome, and I think, man, I would have never been able to do something that were it not for golf.

PGATOUR.COM: Any regrets?

HOWELL: Looking back, I wish I would have won more. I have a whole lot of second- and third-place finishes. And obviously I still have some years left in me, hopefully, and can find a way to win some more. That’d be the one little regret I have, for sure.

PGATOUR.COM: That’s a lot of close calls. However, there’s a flip side to it, because your 227 top-25 finishes, against the very best golfers on the planet, also speaks to your consistency.

HOWELL: Well, yes. That’s always the other side of the coin. No one is going to stand up in line sooner than me, wishing he would have won more. I think, holy cow, I have 26 seconds and thirds. If I’d have won even half of those, it would have been a phenomenal career. Also, though, playing in the Tiger era, he made it look so easy. Vijay Singh won nine times in a season in 2004. I remember thinking, Oh, my gosh. That’s incredible. I look back at some of these guys, I truly admire what they did. I’m just as much a fan of golf as I am a player. I wish I would have found a way to win more. Hopefully I still can.

PGATOUR.COM: What course should fit your game that somehow didn’t?

HOWELL: Ooh, that’s a great question. I had a pattern: I tended to play nice on the West Coast, not great in the summer, and then I played nice in the fall. That was my pattern for a long time. I would have thought I’d have played better in the summer months. You know my answer? Muirfield Village, the Memorial, I love everything about the place from the driving range to the course, and I just never played well there. I never really cracked the code on not playing that well in the summer.

PGATOUR.COM: Most unforgettable moment?

HOWELL: Without a doubt the first Masters I played in, in 2002. Growing up in Augusta, going to the tournament as a kid every year, and actually playing my way into the tournament – the first tee was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life, without question.