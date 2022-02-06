The First Look: WM Phoenix Open

Last season’s FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay is back in action at the WM Phoenix Open along with world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka returns to TPC Scottsdale to defend his title from 2021.

FIELD NOTES: Koepka, a two-time winner in Phoenix, looks to become the first player since Hideki Matsuyama to go back-to-back at TPC Scottsdale (2016-17) … Matsuyama currently leads the FedExCup and will be back looking for more magic in Arizona … Jordan Spieth returns to the WM Phoenix Open; he was the 54-hole co-leader last season after firing a 61 in the third round – just one shot shy of the course record … Three of the top four in the Official World Golf Ranking are teeing it up in Phoenix with Rahm (No. 1), Viktor Hovland (No. 3) and Cantlay (No. 4) all in action … This is Cantlay’s first-ever appearance in Phoenix … Other world top-10 players competing at TPC Scottsdale include Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who finished T2 last season … Daniel Berger is set to tee it up after withdrawing from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week due to a back issue … Sponsor’s exemptions include Sahith Theegala, Austin Eckroat, Patrick Rodgers and Preston Summerhays … Summerhays is a freshman at Arizona State University and started working as a standard bearer at the WM Phoenix Open when he was just 10 years old.

COURSE : TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), par 71, 7,261 yards. After COVID-19 restrictions impacted the on-site fan experience, the Stadium Course will be rocking again at full capacity. Opened in 1986, the Jay Morrish/Tom Weiskopf design has been the host club of the WM Phoenix Open every year since 1987. Last season’s scoring average at TPC Scottsdale was 69.455.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

STORYLINES: Notables returning to action include Bubba Watson, who will tee it up for the first time in 2021-22. The last time Watson played on TOUR was THE NORTHERN TRUST in August. Louis Oosthuizen is set to return as well. The WM Phoenix Open will be his first start since withdrawing from The RSM Classic in November … After a quieter 2021 with limited spectators, the venue will return to full volume, notably on the raucous par-3 16th … Charles Howell III is making his 600th career PGA TOUR start … Jon Rahm looks to continue his reign as world No. 1 this week – and he’s going to be hard to beat. The Arizona State University product has finished outside the top-10 just once in his last eight PGA TOUR appearances (T14 at The American Express) … Both Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama have a chance to join Phil Mickelson, Mark Calcavecchia, Gene Littler and Arnold Palmer as three-time winners in Phoenix.

72-HOLE RECORD: 256, Mark Calcavecchia (2001), Phil Mickelson (2013).

18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Grant Waite (Round 4, 1996), Mark Calcavecchia (Round 2, 2001), Phil Mickelson (Round 2, 2005; Round 1, 2013).

LAST TIME: Five shots behind Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth entering the final round in 2021, Brooks Koepka’s 6-under 65 was enough to accelerate him to the top of the leaderboard – and into the winner’s circle. Koepka chipped in for eagle on the par-4 17th and then made a nifty par-saver on the 72nd hole to win by one shot. This was Koepka’s second win in Phoenix, as well as his first victory after battling knee and hip problems for the better part of 18 months. K.H. Lee and Schauffele finished tied for second, while Carlos Ortiz, Jordan Spieth and soon-to-be Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (who was trying to become the oldest winner in PGA TOUR history at age 53) finished tied for fourth.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE