The top 5 aces at TPC Scottsdale's 16th

“They’re gonna go nuts when he hits this thing” is the best way to describe every tee shot at No. 16 at the WM Phoenix Open.

In 1997, the rowdy crowd at TPC Scottsdale hit new decibels as a 21-year-old Tiger Woods made his WM Phoenix Open debut. Woods had already won three times since turning pro five months earlier and was coming off a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he beat the reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Tom Lehman, in a playoff.

By Saturday, Woods was 10 shots behind eventual winner Steve Jones and his title hopes were mostly out of reach. But no one remembers that. They just remember his shot at No. 16.

Woods’ playing partner that day, Omar Uresti, hit first and put his ball 3 feet behind the pin.

“As soon as it landed, I made the mistake of thinking to myself, ‘Let’s see you hit it closer than that,” Uresti told PGATOUR.COM in 2015.

Tiger did. Using a 9-iron on the 152-yard hole, Woods took dead aim and his ball took two soft bounces before falling into the hole. The Arizona crowd went bonkers, chucking beer all over the tee box.

“I think I broke Fluff’s hand,” Woods said of his high five for then-caddie Mike Cowan. He proceeded to whiff on Uresti’s high five before famously raising the roof.

Woods eventually finished the tournament at 9-under, good for a T18 finish. The shot might be Woods’ most memorable from a tournament he did not win. It’s also a mainstay on his highlight reels and gave the world a glimpse of the Tiger Mania that would definite the PGA TOUR for the next 20-plus years.

