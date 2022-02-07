When Tiger raised the roof

Playing alongside Tiger Woods that day, Omar Uresti took the advice of his brother (also his caddie) Rusty, turning away from Woods so he couldn’t see the phenom swing.

The thought was that Woods attacked the ball with such speed and voracity that it would mess with Uresti’s own tempo.

Paired with Woods for the first time, the third-year PGA TOUR pro had handled the atmosphere quite well. He was 2 under through the first 15 holes and one ahead of Woods.

On TPC Scottsdale’s 152-yard par-3 16th, Uresti hit an 8-iron that settled 3 feet behind the hole.

“As soon as it landed I made the mistake of thinking to myself, ‘Let’s see you hit it closer than that,’” Uresti says nearly two decades later.

Woods did.

As Uresti turned his back and crossed his arms, he listened for the click of the ball off Woods’ clubface. Uresti started walking and took about 10 steps before he looked up just in time to see Woods’ ball take two hops and disappear into the hole.

Chaos ensued.

“I looked back and saw a shower of cups and cans,” said Uresti, who whiffed on his first high-five with Woods after the shot. “I didn’t even have time to process (the shot) might go in the hole.

“It was the loudest roar I have ever heard, other than maybe the national championship game in 2005 when Vince Young scored the winning touchdown for Texas against USC. It rattled the clubhouse windows some 600-700 yards away. I shook my head and was thinking, ‘Only Tiger.’”

It was also “deflating” to Uresti.

Woods went on to birdie 18 to nip him by a stroke and by Sunday Uresti was worn out mentally and physically and faded from contention (finishing 46th) while Woods went on to finish 18th.

Still, it was a moment in time that Uresti says he was proud to be a part of.

“It comes up every year, especially around tournament time,” he said. “I get (asked about) it a few times a month and I don’t mind talking about it because it was such a great moment in golf, especially for my career and being able to be part of it.”

