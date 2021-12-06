  • TOUR, ESPN+ announce details of expanded and extended coverage beginning in January

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ set to launch January 2022 - Four new streaming feeds more than triples live coverage to more than 4,300 exclusive hours

  ESPN+ and PGA TOUR announced details for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.