Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
February 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2022
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's WM Phoenix Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WM PHOENIX OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 93
2,588
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 135
2,551
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 163
2,534
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 568
2,336
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 572
2,334
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,352
1,903
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 236
1,036
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 381
1,004
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 460
990
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,141
884
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,393 834 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,471
818
