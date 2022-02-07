  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Monday qualifiers: WM Phoenix Open

    Jeffrey Kang earns final spot in field on 10th playoff hole

  • Former PGA TOUR member Ben Silverman carded 6-under 66 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a tee time at TPC Scottsdale&apos;s Stadium Course. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)Former PGA TOUR member Ben Silverman carded 6-under 66 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)