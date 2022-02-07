Monday qualifiers: WM Phoenix Open

Three spots in the WM Phoenix Open were available via Monday's qualifier, with Ben Silverman leading the way at McCormick Ranch GC - Pine, carding 6-under 66 to secure medalist honors.

Six players carded 5-under 67, necessitating a 6-for-2 playoff. Etienne Papineau made birdie on the second playoff hole to secure WM Phoenix Open entry, while Jeffrey Kang earned the final spot on the 10th playoff hole.

Derek Oland, Alex Aragon, Patrick Flavin and Nicolo Galletti fell short in extra holes.

For all scores from Monday's WM Phoenix Open qualifier, click here.