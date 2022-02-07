-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: WM Phoenix Open
Jeffrey Kang earns final spot in field on 10th playoff hole
February 07, 2022
By Will Doctor , PGATOUR.COM
- Former PGA TOUR member Ben Silverman carded 6-under 66 in Monday's qualifier to earn a tee time at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Three spots in the WM Phoenix Open were available via Monday's qualifier, with Ben Silverman leading the way at McCormick Ranch GC - Pine, carding 6-under 66 to secure medalist honors.
Six players carded 5-under 67, necessitating a 6-for-2 playoff. Etienne Papineau made birdie on the second playoff hole to secure WM Phoenix Open entry, while Jeffrey Kang earned the final spot on the 10th playoff hole.
Derek Oland, Alex Aragon, Patrick Flavin and Nicolo Galletti fell short in extra holes.
For all scores from Monday's WM Phoenix Open qualifier, click here.
QUALIFIERS
Ben Silverman (6-under 66)
Age: 34
College: Florida Atlantic University
Turned pro: 2010
PGA TOUR starts: 55
Cuts made: 28
Notes: Will make his second start of the PGA TOUR season … first came at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (MC) … Spent the 2020-21 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with best finish coming at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar (T13) … Won the 2017 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper on the Korn Ferry Tour … Earned first PGA TOUR card via 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, and regained status via 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals ... Best result during those two seasons was T11 at the 2018 Barracuda Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge ... Won gold medal for Team Canada by 11 shots at the 2013 Maccabiah Games in Israel (Canada took bronze medal) … Was a walk-on at Johnson and Wales University and Florida Atlantic University … Ranked No. 946 on Official World Golf Ranking.
Etienne Papineau (5-under 67; advanced on second playoff hole)
Age: 25
College: West Virginia University
Turned pro: 2022
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Etienne will make his PGA TOUR debut this week … second Canadian that played for West Virginia to qualify for first PGA TOUR event within last two Monday qualifiers … first was Max Sear in Farmers Insurance Open qualifier … 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Q-School graduate … finished T58 at the 2018 Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval as an amateur … set 54-hole program record low at WVU with a 203 at the Old Town Club Collegiate, finishing sixth place overall … Was member of Canadian National Team from 2014-15 … Ranked the No. 13 amateur in Canada before turning pro … Finished top-10 at the 2015 World Junior Championship … Pursuing master’s degree in business administration ... Used to compete in figure skating and dance.
Surviving a 10-hole playoff to Monday qualify for @WMPhoenixOpen.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 8, 2022
Jeffrey Kang was emotional after landing his first-ever TOUR start. pic.twitter.com/lZ5QI1SzBQ
Jeffrey Kang (5-under 67; advanced on 10th playoff hole)
Age: 30
College: University of Southern California
Turned pro: 2014
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Kang will make his PGA TOUR debut this week … Was medalist at 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 1 … Made five cuts in eight starts, posted one top-10 and finished 51st on the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit … Made one cut in three starts on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour … Played the 2018 season on PGA TOUR China ... Won 2018 Chengdu Championship … Was two-time All-Pac-10 Conference second-team selection while at USC … His dad is a well-known musician in South Korea.
Jeffrey Kang Monday Qualifies for WM Phoenix Open
