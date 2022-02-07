-
Power Rankings: WM Phoenix Open
February 07, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Editor's note (Feb. 9): Webb Simpson has withdrawn.
It’s still the “Greenest Show on Grass” and #ThePeoplesOpen, and it still excites all the senses, but now it’s known as the WM Phoenix Open.
Spectacular weather in the Valley of Sun – what else! – is expected for the most-attended sporting event in the world. As usual, TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course serves as the stage to 132 entrants.
Details on the course, what it takes to prevail and more can be found beneath the projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Matt FitzpatrickHe won’t be the only 27-year-old single guy on site this week, but the Englishman might be in the minority of those experiencing it for the first time. Fresh off a T6 at Pebble Beach.He won’t be the only 27-year-old single guy on site this week, but the Englishman might be in the minority of those experiencing it for the first time. Fresh off a T6 at Pebble Beach. 14 Louis OosthuizenSidelined since a sore lower back forced him out of The RSM Classic after one round in November. As consistently strong as ever, though. Solo third (2017) and T11 (2021) here.Sidelined since a sore lower back forced him out of The RSM Classic after one round in November. As consistently strong as ever, though. Solo third (2017) and T11 (2021) here. 13 Andrew PutnamTrending hard to connect for a second TOUR title. Loosened up with four sub-70s at Waialae for a T27, and then finished T14 at PGA WEST and T6 at Pebble Beach. T7 here last year.Trending hard to connect for a second TOUR title. Loosened up with four sub-70s at Waialae for a T27, and then finished T14 at PGA WEST and T6 at Pebble Beach. T7 here last year. 12 Sam BurnsGiven how well he was performing in the fall, he may have been bummed to reach the holidays. Torrey Pines South bit him two weeks ago, but TPC Scottsdale isn’t as penal. T22 last year.Given how well he was performing in the fall, he may have been bummed to reach the holidays. Torrey Pines South bit him two weeks ago, but TPC Scottsdale isn’t as penal. T22 last year. 11 Bubba WatsonSave two exhibitions in December, he hadn’t competed in earnest since August until a runner-up at the Saudi Invite. He’s 13-for-15 with five top fives among 10 top 25s at the WMPO.Save two exhibitions in December, he hadn’t competed in earnest since August until a runner-up at the Saudi Invite. He’s 13-for-15 with five top fives among 10 top 25s at the WMPO. 10 Scottie SchefflerAfter witnessing Luke List and Tom Hoge breaking through, he can’t help but wonder if it’s his turn. Two top 25s and eight red numbers to start 2022. Placed T7 here a year ago.After witnessing Luke List and Tom Hoge breaking through, he can’t help but wonder if it’s his turn. Two top 25s and eight red numbers to start 2022. Placed T7 here a year ago. 9 Brooks KoepkaHis consecutive victories at the U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and PGA Championship (2018, 2019) might get more attention, but he’s also a two-time winner and defending at TPC Scottsdale.His consecutive victories at the U.S. Open (2017, 2018) and PGA Championship (2018, 2019) might get more attention, but he’s also a two-time winner and defending at TPC Scottsdale. 8 Patrick CantlayArrives for his debut having started the new year 4th-9th-T4. Indeed, he’s evolved into a top-10 machine; in fact, he has five in a row dating back to the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs.Arrives for his debut having started the new year 4th-9th-T4. Indeed, he’s evolved into a top-10 machine; in fact, he has five in a row dating back to the 2021 FedExCup Playoffs. 7 Webb SimpsonEditor's note (Feb. 9): Simpson has withdrawn. TPC Scottsdale is one of his annual staples. His phenomenal record includes a win (2020) and a playoff loss (2017) among five top 10s and seven top 20s in his last nine trips.Editor's note (Feb. 9): Simpson has withdrawn. TPC Scottsdale is one of his annual staples. His phenomenal record includes a win (2020) and a playoff loss (2017) among five top 10s and seven top 20s in his last nine trips. 6 Xander SchauffeleCo-led entering the finale last year and settled for a T2, but he paced the field in the all-around. All four of his trips have resulted in a top 20. Placed T18 at last week’s Saudi Invite.Co-led entering the finale last year and settled for a T2, but he paced the field in the all-around. All four of his trips have resulted in a top 20. Placed T18 at last week’s Saudi Invite. 5 Jordan SpiethCame close at Pebble Beach to converting an 11-shot deficit at the midpoint into victory. Shared WM lead after 54 holes before backpedaling to a T4 a year ago. Three top 10s in five tries.Came close at Pebble Beach to converting an 11-shot deficit at the midpoint into victory. Shared WM lead after 54 holes before backpedaling to a T4 a year ago. Three top 10s in five tries. 4 Viktor HovlandTook last week off after winning in Dubai. That chased a T4 in Abu Dhabi the week prior. Won twice to close out 2021. Just 0-for-1 at TPC Scottsdale – as if that matters.Took last week off after winning in Dubai. That chased a T4 in Abu Dhabi the week prior. Won twice to close out 2021. Just 0-for-1 at TPC Scottsdale – as if that matters. 3 Hideki MatsuyamaSecond in all-time earnings at TPC Scottsdale, the two-time champ (2016, 2017) is the only two-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season (ZOZO, Sony). FedExCup points leader.Second in all-time earnings at TPC Scottsdale, the two-time champ (2016, 2017) is the only two-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season (ZOZO, Sony). FedExCup points leader. 2 Justin ThomasSince rising to finish fourth in the 2021 TOUR Championship, he’s continued to tighten the screws. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-4 here with a pair of thirds and a scoring average of 67.75.Since rising to finish fourth in the 2021 TOUR Championship, he’s continued to tighten the screws. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-4 here with a pair of thirds and a scoring average of 67.75. 1 Jon RahmThe ASU Sun Devil returns home again. Since a T5 as an amateur in 2015, he’s finished T16, T11, T10, T9 and T13. But for the first time, he arrives as the world’s top-ranked talent.The ASU Sun Devil returns home again. Since a T5 as an amateur in 2015, he’s finished T16, T11, T10, T9 and T13. But for the first time, he arrives as the world’s top-ranked talent.
Recent winners Tom Hoge (Pebble Beach), Harold Varner III (Saudi International), Luke List (Farmers) and Hudson Swafford (American Express) will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades on Tuesday.
Compared to most of the rest of the country, any winter in Phoenix is preferable, but to locals, it doesn’t take much more than a daytime high in the mid-60s to generate conversation about finding a sweater and something thicker than a light jacket. That’s also almost too cold for the ubiquitous hoodie/jeans/flip-flops combo in these climes. But not this week.
A warming trend with temperatures approaching 80 degrees will bridge all four rounds of the tournament. Believe it or not, that’s well above average for this time of year. Wind will not be a factor.
The weather, or lack thereof for anyone who defines it as requiring something other than glorious sunshine, parallels expectations inside the ropes at TPC Scottsdale. The course is the same as it was last year, and it’s perfect. The par 71 with three par 5s tips at 7,261 yards. Greens will roll at 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Primary rough is trimmed to 2½ inches.
Last year’s field averaged a cool 69.455, easily the lowest since Tom Weiskopf’s renovation was unveiled in 2015. However, that was in part due to a wet season immediately preceding it; that is the Stadium Course really didn’t have a chance. Greens that average a sizeable 7,000 square feet were hit on an average of almost 13 times in regulation per round. Those scoring opportunities yielded close to an average of four par breakers per round. With a drier pattern a year later, the track should punch back a bit.
Brooks Koepka likely largely is remembered for holing out for eagle on the par-4 17th hole in the final round en route to his second victory on the course – he recorded his first PGA TOUR title here in 2015 – but he wouldn’t have been in position to pay off that 2 unless he put all the pieces together beforehand.
As is often the case on the Stadium Course, distance off the tee is rewarded. Although cacti and other desert flora await the most wayward of tee balls, it serves more as the visual routing in contrast with the rich greens of the overseeded bermuda that blanket every hole.
Koepka has the muscle, of course, but he also co-led the field in greens in regulation, missing only 10 all week. He ranked second overall in both Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and the all-around to post 19-under 265, lowest since Weiskopf went to work.
