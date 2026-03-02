The First Look: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

FIELD NOTES: Justin Thomas returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time since having microdiscectomy surgery in November 2025. The 16-time TOUR winner teed it up for Atlanta Drive at TGL on Feb. 23 but hasn’t hit a ball in a tournament environment since the Ryder Cup in September. Thomas finished seventh in the FedExCup standings last season thanks to his victory at the RBC Heritage – his first since 2022. Thomas’ best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational came in 2024 when he finished tied for 12th. … Sungjae Im is also making his season debut. Im, whose last start on TOUR was the Baycurrent Classic in October where he finished tied for 20th, has been recovering from a wrist injury. … Scottie Scheffler is back in action after his incredible streak of 18 straight top-10 finishes was broken at The Genesis Invitational (alas, he finished tied for 12th), but Bay Hill has been a solid spot for Scheffler in his career. He’s never finished outside the top 25 in five starts and has won the event twice – in 2022 and 2024. … Russell Henley is looking to become the first golfer in a decade to go back-to-back at Bay Hill. The last to successfully defend their title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was Matt Every, who won in 2014-15. … All of the top-10 ranked golfers in the OWGR (in fact, all of the top-20 ranked golfers), led by Scheffler, are in the field this week, including world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who won at Bay Hill in 2018 and helped lead Boston Common Golf to the No. 1 seed heading into the TGL playoffs after Boston defeated Jupiter Links GC on Monday night 7-6 in overtime at the SoFi Center . … Jacob Bridgeman, who leads the FedExCup standings after his win at The Genesis Invitational – the most recent Signature Event on the schedule – is back in action along with last week’s winner Nico Echavarria, who won the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after a late stumble by Shane Lowry.… Beyond those who earned their way in via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5, other late additions to the field include Alex Noren – who finished tied for 12th at The Genesis Invitational and is ranked inside the top 20 in the OWGR – along with Michael Thorbjornsen and Joel Dahmen, who get a spot in the field thanks to their current rankings in the FedExCup standings. Thorbjornsen is No. 42 while Dahmen, who has two top 10s in his last four starts, including Sunday at the Cognizant Classic, is No. 43.