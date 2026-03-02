The First Look: Puerto Rico Open

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Former Oklahoma State standout Eugenio Chacarra will make his return to the PGA TOUR next week after accepting a sponsor exemption into the Puerto Rico Open. Chacarra, 25, has made seven career starts on TOUR, with his best finish a tie for 45th at the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship while still an amateur. ... Blades Brown makes back-to-back starts on TOUR and looks to rebound from a missed cut at the Cognizant Classic. Brown has made three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour so far this season, with his best result – a T17 – coming at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. … John Daly II, son of major champion John Daly, will make his PGA TOUR debut in Puerto Rico on a sponsor exemption. … AJGA stand-out Miles Russell makes his fifth start on TOUR, looking to make the weekend for the first time. The 17-year-old holds the record for the youngest player to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. … Other sponsor exemptions feature college golf stars including BYU’s Kihei Akina, UNC’s Carson Bertagnole and Arizona’s Filip Jakubcik. Puerto Ricans Chris Nido, Reinaldo Simoni and 17-year-old Evan Pena are in the field. Fred Biondi, Chase Sienkiewicz, Kieron van Wyk and Yanhan Zhou round out the sponsor exemptions.