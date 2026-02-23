Match 9 recap: Atlanta Drive tops Boston Common in match of league’s top teams
5 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
Atlanta Drive GC is working on a new streak. After seeing a stretch of seven consecutive victories snapped in a loss their last time out, the defending champs got right back to it with a 5-2 win over Boston Common Golf in the first match of Monday’s TGL doubleheader at SoFi Center.
The Ballfrogs suffered their first loss of the season and fall to 2-1-0.
With the win, Atlanta improves its playoff hopes considerably, with the top four teams advancing to the postseason. Atlanta currently leads the league with 20 holes won, which serves as the first playoff tiebreaker if necessary.
Key moments
GOTTER-DONE: Chris Gotterup has played his tail off all season for Atlanta and kept it going Monday, just a few weeks removed from his second PGA TOUR win of the season in at the WM Phoenix Open. He gave his team a 3-1 advantage at "Stinger" when he drained a 14-footer for birdie. He also outdueled Rory McIlroy to start Singles, making birdie at "Bonnie Link " to make it 4-2 Atlanta and extending the lead to 5-2 with another victory over McIlroy at No. 13. While he and Boston’s Michael Thorbjornsen have both adapted quickly to their first TGL action this season, Gotterup turned in a performance worthy of high praise.
HAMMER HOARDERS: Boston finished the match having only used two of three Hammers, keeping it in the back pocket until it was necessary to stay in the match at No. 14. They threw another at No. 15 after the match had already been decided. The Ballfrogs missed a few chances to throw it and potentially earn an easy point or secure a two-point swing early in the night, choosing to wait. On a night when a win would have guaranteed a playoff spot, Boston’s conservative approach ultimately contributed to the first loss of the year.
MY KIND OF NIGHT: Country music star and Atlanta Drive GC limited partner Luke Bryan was in the house at SoFi Center for the first time, watching the defending champs up close.
“The first time I saw this on TV and was able to sit at home at night, build a fire, watch golf on a Monday and Tuesday night, I just thought it was the most innovative thing I’d seen on TV in a minute,” Bryan said. “It’s just been a ride to see this thing grow and to come down and see it in person for the first time is pretty special. ... It just shows you where golf is heading and can go, and it’s just a fun environment.”
Triples
Atlanta never trailed in Triples but lost a bit of momentum at the ninth, twice hitting into the penalty area and ultimately conceding the hole to enter Singles with a 3-2 advantage. Gotterup had just given the defending champs a 3-1 lead at No. 8, "Stinger," when he drained a 14-footer for birdie and ensured a stellar drive from Justin Thomas didn’t go to waste.
The Ballfrogs entered Monday as one of the top putting teams in the league, but they struggled with the flat sticks early in Triples. Thorbjornsen’s birdie try from inside five feet to win the hole lipped out at No. 1, as Boston settled for a tie.
Keegan Bradley also missed a 6-footer at the fourth to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead, but he redeemed himself with a 10-foot birdie make at "Lavender Lane" – a new hole that Boston played to perfection to make it 2-1 Atlanta.
Atlanta struck first with a Hammer throw at the par-5 second, "Sterling," after reaching the green in two. Boston faced a lengthy birdie putt and opted to decline to fall behind 1-0 in the early going.
Singles
After missing the first three matches of the season while recovering from injury, the pressure was on Thomas with the Hammer in play and Atlanta up three points ahead of the par-3 14th, "The Last Toll." Thomas had never seen the hole before but hit a great tee shot to 21 feet and secured the victory for Atlanta with an easy two-putt par.
Gotterup stayed hot and got Atlanta off to a great start in Singles, making birdie at the par-5 10th to beat McIlroy and give Atlanta Drive a 4-2 lead with four to play.
After ties at the 11th and 12th, Gotterup again got the better of McIlroy at the par-4 13th, "Alpine." McIlroy’s second shot found the penalty area and while he would go on to make a 30-footer for bogey, his longest putt made in TGL, Gotterup finished with a tap-in par to give Atlanta a 5-2 lead.
They said it
Atlanta Drive GC: “Obviously, I’ve missed it. It’s been a long time but it’s good to be back here and playing, feel the juices and the competitiveness and the adrenaline of just competing. I’ve watched these guys on TV for what feels like a really long time, so it’s good to be back playing with them.” – Justin Thomas
Boston Common Golf: “Compared to last year this has already been a success, getting our first couple of wins. ... We said to (Michael Thorbjornsen), ‘This is how we felt all of last year, so, welcome to defeat.’” – Rory McIlroy
Next at SoFi Center
Atlanta is set for its final match of the regular season, getting right back in action against Los Angeles Golf Club at 9 p.m. ET om Monday to cap the first of two doubleheaders this week.
Tuesday’s doubleheader tees off at 5 p.m. with New York Golf Club taking on The Bay Golf Club. The Ballfrogs are also back at SoFi Center for the nightcap, taking on New York Golf Club at 9 p.m. ET.