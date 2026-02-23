Match 9 recap: Atlanta Drive tops Boston Common in match of league’s top teams

GOTTER-DONE: Chris Gotterup has played his tail off all season for Atlanta and kept it going Monday, just a few weeks removed from his second PGA TOUR win of the season in at the WM Phoenix Open. He gave his team a 3-1 advantage at "Stinger" when he drained a 14-footer for birdie. He also outdueled Rory McIlroy to start Singles, making birdie at "Bonnie Link " to make it 4-2 Atlanta and extending the lead to 5-2 with another victory over McIlroy at No. 13. While he and Boston’s Michael Thorbjornsen have both adapted quickly to their first TGL action this season, Gotterup turned in a performance worthy of high praise.