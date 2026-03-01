See who earned Signature Event starts at Arnold Palmer Invitational via Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10

Jake Knapp managed to hold onto his top spot in the Aon Next 10, while the winner of the Cognizant Classic, Nico Echavarria, jumped from No. 15 to No. 2 in the standings. The biggest leap came via Austin Smotherman, who finished tied for second at PGA National and moved from No. 31 to No. 8 to earn his way into a Signature Event for the first time.