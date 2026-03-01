See who earned Signature Event starts at Arnold Palmer Invitational via Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10
Keith Mitchell makes birdie putt on No. 18 at Cognizant Classic to secure spot at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Written by Adam Stanley
While the drama was unfolding on the golf course through the finale of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, there was some serious movement in the Aon Swing 5 and the Aon Next 10 as golfers attempted to join the field of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Jake Knapp managed to hold onto his top spot in the Aon Next 10, while the winner of the Cognizant Classic, Nico Echavarria, jumped from No. 15 to No. 2 in the standings. The biggest leap came via Austin Smotherman, who finished tied for second at PGA National and moved from No. 31 to No. 8 to earn his way into a Signature Event for the first time.
Min Woo Lee, Pierceson Coody, Ryo Hisatsune, Adam Scott, Aldrich Potgieter, Matt McCarty, and Sahith Theegala also stayed inside the magic number.
Nicolai Højgaard ended up on top of the Aon Swing 5, while Taylor Moore and Keith Mitchell jumped into the mix via their finishes at the Cognizant Classic. Patrick Rodgers and Andrew Putnam also punched their tickets to Bay Hill.
Here are the full standings after Sunday’s round in West Palm Beach.
Smotherman gets consolation prize
There were a lot of firsts for Smotherman at the Cognizant Classic. In the end, he fell just short of his maiden TOUR title, but he walked away from PGA National with plenty of experience – and the opportunity to tee it up at a Signature Event next week.
“First-ever Signature Event, first time playing Bay Hill. Watched it on TV, a lot of iconic shots. I'll go see them in person and realize just how tough Arnie used to make that place,” Smotherman said Sunday.
Austin Smotherman hits 164-yard approach to 1 foot, birdies No. 2 at Cognizant Classic
Smotherman held a share of a 54-hole lead on TOUR for the first time but shot a 2-under 69 Sunday and couldn’t make up any ground on Echavarria, the eventual champion.
Still – and thanks to leading the field in birdies this week – he notched his best-career TOUR result.
Moore makes it count
Moore notched his first top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in over a year Sunday, and along with that tidy result came a special bonus – a spot in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Moore shot a 3-under 68 Sunday and was one of just two players to shoot all four rounds in the 60s at the Cognizant Classic.
“I was happy to put four rounds together. It's been a little while for me since I've done that, and I just was really pleased with how I regrouped after (making double bogey on) No. 6 and played some solid golf coming in,” Moore said.
“I just was told I got into Arnold Palmer, which is sick, so I'm excited about that.”
Mitchell alters travel plans
Mitchell wanted to give his team a deserving shoutout, since they were the ones who remembered to commit him to the Arnold Palmer Invitational late Friday afternoon.
Fast forward about 48 hours and a final-hole birdie from Mitchell – which came after a near-disaster of a double bogey on No. 16 – earned him a spot in that very tournament.
Keith Mitchell makes birdie putt on No. 18 at Cognizant Classic to secure spot at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Mitchell finished tied for sixth at the Cognizant Classic and said he ended up waiting about an hour to see how everything shook out before leaving. He said he drove his car to West Palm Beach and will head back up to Bay Hill behind the wheel – leaving his wife to take the reins on an awfully important task.
“We were planning on going home and moving into our new house,” Mitchell said, “and it looks like my wife will be doing that on her own.”