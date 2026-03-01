Nico Echavarria wins Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with flawless weekend after Shane Lowry melts down late

Brooks Koepka and Ben Silverman played all four rounds together this week — and both holed out for birdie from the sand on the par-4 14th on Sunday. “I’m sure he’s tired of me now,” Koepka said. “He’s a good player. I’ve known him for a long time.” Koepka closed with a 65 to finish in a tie for ninth, by far his best finish since returning to the PGA TOUR. ... Max McGreevy made an albatross on the par-5 third hole. It was the first at PGA National in the tournament’s 20 years at the course, the TOUR said. ... Defending champion Joe Highsmith finished 67th out of 67 players who made the cut. He finished at 6-over 290, 25 shots worse than a year ago.