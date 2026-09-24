Signature Scroll: Jackson Koivun, Justin Thomas prove perfect tandem at Medinah

🔇 Clark challenged fans to be louder the rest of the week. He said it was too quiet on Thursday and hard to sustain momentum without the noise. He played well despite it. Snedeker agreed.

👬 For as much as we’ve seen them together, this was the first time Scheffler and Burns won a match as partners. They started fast, birdieing four of the first five, then held on at the end, helped by an International three-putt at the 17th. They’re not complaining. A point is a point.

😕 It was certainly better than their 5-0 deficit from a year ago, but this session was there for the taking for the Internationals. Anyone surprised they hung around in Four-ball weren’t paying attention. The two sides have played Four-ball nearly dead even over the event’s history (U.S. is +6).

🚱 Geoff Ogilvy was pleasantly surprised by how firm Medinah played. He oversaw the renovation and was discouraged by the rain and softness of the course when the team arrived Sunday. He found it quite firm on Thursday, and that should only ramp up the rest of the way. Great for golf course nerds like me.

❌ The pin position at the second hole was a breath of fresh air, only 17 feet from the out-of-bounds fence. Internal out of bounds is one of the few things that truly scares pro players. Hoping it continues to be a factor the rest of the week.

😀 It’s fun to see Ryo Hisatsune get a moment in the spotlight. He’s infectiously positive, and it shows in his interviews. He was giddy about getting to play with his idol, Matsuyama, and they won. A dream come true for the 24-year-old.