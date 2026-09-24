The Kim connection keeps delivering for International Team at Presidents Cup

“We just do a really good job of when we lose momentum, I think we do a really good job of knowing how to pick it up. I think in moments where if I'm in trouble, he definitely has my back, and when he's in trouble, I've definitely got his back,” Tom Kim said. “There was a couple holes today when he was out of it that I feel like I stepped out and won the hole by myself, and when I was out, he was there and he stepped up and won the hole himself.”