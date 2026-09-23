The Five: Who has most to gain, lose at Presidents Cup?

Kim has already amassed a career season. He didn’t win, but did everything but. He was fourth in the FedExCup entering the Tour Championship. He missed just one cut all year, and he had the best major championship season of his career. All of that is building to something. Kim hoped it would be an individual win in 2026. But could it be the Presidents Cup? If Kim lives up to his billing as the Internationals’ top player, we will leave this week feeling differently about Kim’s career trajectory.