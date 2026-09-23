Signature Scroll: Fascinating chess game begins between U.S., Internationals at Presidents Cup

😟 I’ve shared it elsewhere, but Scheffler’s record in team events continues to stun me, though it looks worse than it’s felt. He is 6-11-4 across the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. He’s 1-7 in Foursomes.

🌧️ Medinah may not show its true colors this week, at least not right away. The Chicago area received more than 2 inches of rain over the weekend, softening the golf course. Snedeker said that threw a wrench in the U.S.'s plans to set up the course. After walking much of the course, balls are spinning back on the greens, but it’s not crazy. It’s also been very windy. By the weekend, we could get some more fire back into the course.

🤔 We’re already seeing dueling strategies between the two teams, who had quite different practice regimes. Snedeker’s goal was to stay out of the way during practice rounds, letting each player prep the way they want. No set-up matches or money games. On the other hand, the Internationals spent Wednesday playing full alt-shot matches against another pairing, a directive from leadership.

🫂 Thomas and Koivun have been inseparable this week. They’ve played together in every practice round, so it was no surprise to see them together. Now I’m wondering if we could see them only play with each other? Feels like a distinct possibility right now.

🤺 There are few things I enjoy more than some internal out-of-bounds, and we get it in spades this week. The first, second, and third holes at Medinah feature a boundary fence along the left side, adding to the nerves in the opening moments of matches. Sign me up.

🔪 A random observation from watching the Wednesday practice rounds: Koivun was spending a lot of the time around the greens and on several occasions struggled to hit quality pitch shots. Could be something, could be nothing.