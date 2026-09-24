Draws and Fades: Look for Min Woo Lee/Ryan Fox to have upside in Friday Foursomes at Presidents Cup

This match should be appointment viewing, as both teams trot out one of their strongest pairings to try to take the final point of the session. Si Woo Kim memorably pulled the early celebration on Schauffele and Cantlay in Montreal, as the Americans rallied to score a point, but Ogilvy’s decisions this week make it clear that any chance for an International victory runs through the Kims and their ability to put critical points on the board. Si Woo Kim spoke of the comfort factor with this duo, and they’ll need to be as comfortable as possible to topple Schauffele and Cantlay who are 4-1-0 together in Presidents Cup Foursomes play.