Does U.S. Team have a Scottie Scheffler problem?

“As a hypercompetitive person, I think sometimes I can probably try too hard. If you look at my putting stats over the course of my career, arguably what made me struggle the most in 2023 was probably trying too hard. I think when you look at this format, and like you said, maybe my record hasn't matched up to what I think that it should be, could it be trying too hard?” Scheffler said. “I think that's definitely a factor for sure."