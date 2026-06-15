Carlos Ortiz betting profile: U.S. Open
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Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Carlos Ortiz returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Ortiz looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth.
Ortiz's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|71-72-67-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+9
At the U.S. Open
- In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 3-over.
- J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.
Ortiz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-72-67-73
|+3
|--
Ortiz's recent performances
- Ortiz has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Ortiz has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ortiz has averaged -0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.432
Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings
- Ortiz has hit 47.22% of greens in regulation this season and averages 300.8 yards off the tee.
- He averages 30.00 putts per round this season and has avoided bogey 36.11% of the time.
- Ortiz has broken par 11.11% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the U.S. Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.