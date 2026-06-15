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26M AGO

Carlos Ortiz betting profile: U.S. Open

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Betting Profile

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Carlos Ortiz of Mexico tees off on the eighth hole on day four of the Crown Australian Open 2025 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 07, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Carlos Ortiz returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club from June 18-21, 2026. Ortiz looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for fourth.

Latest odds for Ortiz at the U.S. Open.

Ortiz's recent history at the U.S. Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T471-72-67-73+3
2023MC76-73+9

At the U.S. Open

  • In Ortiz's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 3-over.
  • J.J. Spaun won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 1-under.

Ortiz's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT471-72-67-73+3--

Ortiz's recent performances

  • Ortiz has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
  • Ortiz has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ortiz has averaged -0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ortiz's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.075
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.554
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.432

Ortiz's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ortiz has hit 47.22% of greens in regulation this season and averages 300.8 yards off the tee.
  • He averages 30.00 putts per round this season and has avoided bogey 36.11% of the time.
  • Ortiz has broken par 11.11% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ortiz as of the start of the U.S. Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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