Points and Payouts: See what each player earns at TOUR Championship

This year, Scheffler won “only” twice before lifting the FedExCup trophy for the second time, and he didn’t conquer any of the majors or THE PLAYERS Championship, but he was a five-time runner-up (twice via playoffs), finished third twice and placed fourth thrice. This is to say that his body of work is unchallenged by his peers even as he’s fallen just short of victory on numerous occasions. So, to wrap up the FedExCup season with what is and is not an unsurprising win not only is the best that he could do at the TOUR Championship, it’s probably enough for a fifth consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award presentation given everything that already had transpired prior to it.