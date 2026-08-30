Points and Payouts: See what each player earns at TOUR Championship

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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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Written by Rob Bolton

Scottie Scheffler wins $10M with TOUR Championship, earns second FedExCup title

The PGA TOUR Player of the Year Award isn’t always decided by the outcome of the TOUR Championship, but it might be the difference this season. Stay tuned. Until the recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Award is announced at the end of the year, what’s not in question is that Scottie Scheffler is the 20th FedExCup champion.

With a 4-under 66 in his final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday, Scheffler posted 16-under 264 and prevailed by three strokes over 54-hole leader Viktor Hovland. Ryan Gerard finished alone in third another stroke back.

Scheffler’s third win of the season is his most lucrative because the $40 million purse for the finale of the FedExCup season is the richest on the PGA TOUR. The world’s top-ranked talent collected $10 million in official earnings. A secondary significance of the windfall and much more about his 22nd career TOUR title are detailed below the breakdown of the 29 golfers who completed 72 holes.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREEARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler264 / -16$10,000,000.00
2Viktor Hovland267 / -13$5,000,000.00
3Ryan Gerard268 / -12$3,705,000.00
T4Alex Fitzpatrick269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T4Jacob Bridgeman269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T4Min Woo Lee269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T4Russell Henley269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T4Rory McIlroy269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T4Chris Gotterup269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T4Ludvig Åberg269 / -11$1,707,142.86
T11Tommy Fleetwood270 / -10$660,000.00
T11Cameron Young270 / -10$660,000.00
T11Adam Scott270 / -10$660,000.00
T14Xander Schauffele271 / -9$536,250.00
T14Tom Kim271 / -9$536,250.00
T14Collin Morikawa271 / -9$536,250.00
T14Si Woo Kim271 / -9$536,250.00
T18Akshay Bhatia273 / -7$460,000.00
T18Justin Rose273 / -7$460,000.00
T18Sam Burns273 / -7$460,000.00
T21Patrick Cantlay275 / -5$408,750.00
T21Hideki Matsuyama275 / -5$408,750.00
T21Matt Fitzpatrick275 / -5$408,750.00
T21Wyndham Clark275 / -5$408,750.00
25Kristoffer Reitan277 / -3$380,000.00
26Ryan Fox278 / -2$375,000.00
27Alex Smalley279 / -1$370,000.00
28Robert MacIntyre280 / E$365,000.00
29Gary Woodland282 / 2$360,000.00

To the casual golf fan that is aware that Scheffler is the four-time reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year, that he captured victory at the TOUR Championship on Sunday may seem unsurprising. To be certain, he’s the favorite to win by all betting houses every time he pegs it, but he won the TOUR Championship only once prior (2024) and during what already was a special season. Ultimately, he concluded that year with seven official wins and the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, but someone else left East Lake as the FedExCup champion in 2022, 2023 and 2025 before Scheffler was deemed Player of the Year each and every time.


Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship

Highlights | Round 4 | TOUR Championship


This year, Scheffler won “only” twice before lifting the FedExCup trophy for the second time, and he didn’t conquer any of the majors or THE PLAYERS Championship, but he was a five-time runner-up (twice via playoffs), finished third twice and placed fourth thrice. This is to say that his body of work is unchallenged by his peers even as he’s fallen just short of victory on numerous occasions. So, to wrap up the FedExCup season with what is and is not an unsurprising win not only is the best that he could do at the TOUR Championship, it’s probably enough for a fifth consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award presentation given everything that already had transpired prior to it.

Scheffler joins Rory McIlroy (three) and Tiger Woods (two) as multiple winners of the FedExCup. McIlroy finished in a seven-way tie for fourth place at East Lake this year. And by winning twice in the 2026 Playoffs, Scheffler is the 13th in the history of the series to claim multiple victories in it. He’s the first since Hovland took the last two legs to win the FedExCup in 2023. McIlroy is the only one to turn that trick multiple times – in 2012 and in 2016.

Scheffler’s $10 million payday vaults him north of $30 million for the season. It’s a career high and more than $1.7 million clear of his previous best in 2024. It also lifts him into the top spot on the all-time earnings list on the PGA TOUR. With $130,390,661, Scheffler passes Tiger Woods, whose margin was a little more than $600,000 entering the Playoffs finale. McIlroy also was within reach to pass Woods but will check up about $1.44 million shy of the 82-time PGA TOUR winner.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood landed in a three-way share of 11th place. And after winning the BMW Championship that had him back into serious consideration for Player of the Year, Wyndham Clark settled at T21.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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