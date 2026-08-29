Signature Scroll: The golden opportunity amid chaotic TOUR Championship

The learning curve on the PGA TOUR is steep. The number of young players we’ve seen run into a couple of hot months and post top results, only to fall back into anonymity, is striking. It’s not for lack of skill. Gerard has loads, as do many others. But when you step on TOUR, so much else comes with it. You’re a golfer, but you’re a business. You have endless resources at your disposal. Only some of them will help you, but you don’t know which. Your time can be spent in a myriad of ways, and what works for someone else isn’t guaranteed to work for you.