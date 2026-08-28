Slow start doesn't keep Scottie Scheffler out of FedExCup picture

With winds up, or at the very least switching directions, on the back nine, Scheffler did not get into the clubhouse unscathed. He uncharacteristically airmailed the 17th green from just 135 yards out lying in the fairway and even the world’s best was hard-pressed to get up and down from an unenviable spot, short-sided and in an auto-flop zone. Scheffler dropped a high-arcing pitch only two feet onto the green but could not keep the ball within 10 feet, and his par putt slid by.